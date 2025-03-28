556 Warrants Z were exercised resulting in the issuance of 695 new ordinary shares

Outstanding 2,810,092 Warrants Z remain exercisable until June 20, 2025, with potential to raise up to an additional €702,523

Regulatory News:

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), provides results of the fifth exercise of Warrants Z and an update on the outstanding number of ordinary shares and Warrants Z as of the settlement date taking place today. The exercise of 556 Warrants Z has resulted in the issuance of 695 new shares for gross proceeds of €139.

In the fifth Warrant Z exercise period, from February 24, 2025, to March 21, 2025, holders were entitled for every 4 Warrants Z held to subscribe for 5 new shares at €0.20 per share. Following this exercise, 2,810,092 outstanding Warrants Z remain with the potential to raise an additional €702,523 if exercised in full before the end of the final exercise period on June 20, 2025.

The following numbers of TME Pharma securities are thus issued and outstanding:

ALTME ordinary shares (ISIN: NL0015000YE1): 94,186,546

Warrants Z (ISIN: NL0015001SR3): 2,810,092

The sixth and final Warrant Z exercise period will run from May 26, 2025, to June 20, 2025, with settlement on June 27, 2025. Warrants Z that have not been exercised by the end of the last exercise period will become null and void (see "Warrant Terms and Conditions" on the TME Rights Issue page for more details).

Additional Information

The characteristics, terms and conditions and dilution resulting from the transaction are summarized in the press releases published on November 24, 2023, November 28, 2023, and February 23, 2024, and in the dedicated Rights Issue page on the TME Pharma website.

Dilution

The table below summarizes the dilution from the new ordinary shares issued today, and the maximum additional dilutive potential for an investor who did NOT participate in the transaction should all potential Warrants Z be exercised. Shareholders who participated fully in the transaction will not be diluted by this transaction.

Description Shares to be issued Total shares outstanding Dilution (cumulative) Shareholder starting with 1% on March 27, 2025, would then hold Outstanding shares on March 27, 2025 94,185,851 1% Shares Issued on March 28, 2025, from exercise of 556Warrants Z 695 94,186,546 0.00% 1% Exercise of outstanding Warrants Z (latest on June 20, 2025) 3,512,615 97,699,161 3.60% 0.96%

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of the most aggressive cancers. The company's oncology-focused pipeline is designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, TME Pharma's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses and enable greater therapeutic impact. In the GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial, TME Pharma is studying its lead drug candidate NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer) in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. TME Pharma has delivered top-line data from the NOX-A12 three dose-escalation cohorts combined with radiotherapy of the GLORIA clinical trial, observing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA expansion arms evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in other combinations where the interim results from the triple combination of NOX-A12, radiotherapy and bevacizumab suggest even deeper and more durable responses, and improved survival. US FDA has approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma and TME Pharma was awarded fast track designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. TME Pharma has delivered final top-line data with encouraging overall survival and safety profile from its NOX-A12 combination trial with Keytruda in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients, which was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer in October 2021. The company has entered in its second collaboration with MSD/Merck for its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The design of the trial has been approved in the United States. The company's second clinical-stage drug candidate, NOX-E36 (emapticap pegol, L-RNA aptamer inhibiting CCL2 and related chemokines), showing potential to address fibrosis and inflammation is evaluated in ophthalmic diseases with a high need for well-tolerated therapies with anti-fibrotic effect. Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com.

TME Pharma and the TME Pharma logo are registered trademarks.

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

Visit TME Pharma on LinkedIn and X.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in the expansion arm in which NOX-A12 is combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

