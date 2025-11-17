TME Pharma announces receipt of agreements in principle to extend certain bond agreements

Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2025, 08.00am CET - TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases, announced today that certain holders of the bonds issued in May and August, 2025 have agreed in principle to extend the maturity of the bonds for a one year period. These bond holders, Diede van den Ouden (CEO) and 2 members of the Supervisory Board, hold 29% of the regular bonds issued in May and August 2025 for a total face value amount of €718,946.

TME Pharma will also discuss with other lenders who participated in the May and August 2025 bond issuance to try to procure similar extensions of their debt. TME Pharma believes now may be the right time, as the Company has gained traction with its newly implemented strategy and has seen its transition to a low-cost company successfully completed.

A successful extension of the entire May and August bonds would extend the Company's financial visibility to more than twelve months, into in Q2 2027. Taking into account the current reduction in costs to approximately €110k per month (where possible, costs will continue to be cut) and the cash position of around €2.1M at November 14, 2025. Current financial visibility ends at May 28, 2026 with the existing bond maturity dates.

Under the bond extensions under discussion, the main conditions of the loans would not change, except for the extension by one year bringing the new maturity date to May 28, 2027, and the increase in total loan reimbursement amount, which would have to be repaid at 104.7% of the nominal value of the bond in cash at the new maturity date (as compared to 93.5% of the bond nominal value at May 28, 2026) or at 112% of the nominal value of the bond in the case of conversion to shares (formerly 100% of the bond nominal value).

TME Pharma emphasizes that its primary goal remains to unlock the value of its biotech assets. The additional activities the Company is envisaging serves to support that goal. A sound operational foundation should help TME Pharma to find partners and limit the risk of shareholder dilution.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO of TME Pharma, said: "Ever since I started working for TME Pharma, I've said I want to help the company move forward. I'm a shareholder myself, and I've done everything, and will do everything I can to limit shareholder dilution. Extending this debt could prevent dilution for even a much longer period. We are building a healthy future with TME Pharma and I think it is a positive sign that individuals closely involved with the Company are now once again willing to show their confidence in the Company's future. I believe this will help us convince other bondholders as well, allowing us to visibly extend the financial performance and attract new investors interested in the complementary strategy."

For more information, please contact:

TME Pharma N.V.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO

ir@tmepharma.com

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases. The Company's lead compounds have been designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. The Company's two lead assets are:

NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer), which is being studied (GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial) in newly-diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. The US FDA and the German BfArM have approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma, and TME Pharma was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe.

NOX-E36 (emapticap pegol, L-RNA aptamer inhibiting CCL2 and related chemokines), which is being evaluated in ophthalmic diseases with a high need for well-tolerated therapies with anti-fibrotic effect.

The Company, under the leadership of its new CEO, Diede van den Ouden, who joined in the June 2025, is currently undertaking a strategic restructuring with the goal of providing the financial resources to unlock the value of NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. These steps include:

Raising funds from alternative sources (€1.7 million raised in May 2025, including €500,000 from the new CEO)

Pursuing stable, cash-generating business opportunities to achieve positive operational cash flow for the Company

Leveraging tax loss carry forwards

Potentially gaining exposure to digital assets

Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com -

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in the expansion arm in which NOX-A12 is combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Management will now iParallel to its core biotechnology activities, the company is exploring potential acquisitions and partnerships in stable, profitable businesses. These efforts are aimed at creating a fundamentally profitable corporate structure in which revenues from non-core activities will support and strengthen the further development of its patented drug candidates, which remain the company's flagship products, NOXA12 and NOX-E36.