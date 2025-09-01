TME Pharma has completed the fund raise announced last August 25 th , receiving €500k in cash on August 28 th in addition to the €1.7M raised end of May

Cash position €2.35M at end of August

TME will continue the process of making the organization as cost-efficient as possible

Lower cost basis model allows TME to attract financing to fund its development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases

Evaluation of crypto and crypto-related candidates ongoing, with no exposure yet

Regulatory News:

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME),a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases, is pleased to announce that the transaction announced last August 25th has now been completed with €500k in cash received by the Company August 28th. The cash position of TME Pharma is up to €2.35M, showing the good progress of the new cost-efficient organization.

Now that TME Pharma has implemented the lower cost-base model, it will be more able to attract partners for the development of new therapies for cancer and eye diseases. TME Pharma still has high expectations for its NOX-A12 and NOX-E36 programs. TME Pharma will keep informing the markets about the progress it is making.

CEO Van den Ouden will continue to use his experience and expertise to implement the Company's treasury investment strategy to properly balance risk and return to achieve optimal results for shareholders. TME Pharma is continuing to search for suitable crypto and crypto related candidates for the treasury investment strategy but has no current exposure to crypto.

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases. The Company's lead compounds have been designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. The Company's two lead assets are:

NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer), which is being studied (GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial) in newly-diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. The US FDA and the German BfArM have approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma, and TME Pharma was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe.





was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. NOX-E36 (emapticap pegol, L-RNA aptamer inhibiting CCL2 and related chemokines), which is being evaluated in ophthalmic diseases with a high need for well-tolerated therapies with anti-fibrotic effect.

The Company, under the leadership of its new CEO, Diede van den Ouden, who joined in the June 2025, is currently undertaking a strategic restructuring with the goal of providing the financial resources to unlock the value of NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. These steps include:

Raising funds from alternative sources (€1.7 million raised in May 2025, including €500,000 from the new CEO)

Pursuing stable, cash-generating business opportunities to achieve positive operational cash flow for the Company

Leveraging tax loss carry forwards

Gaining exposure to digital assets via newly established crypto brokerage account

Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in the expansion arm in which NOX-A12 is combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250831536376/en/

Contacts:

TME Pharma N.V.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO

ir@tmepharma.com