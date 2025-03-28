Mining News Flash with Gold Royalty, Hannan Metals, Goldshore Resources and IsoEnergy
Mining News Flash with Gold Royalty, Hannan Metals, Goldshore Resources and IsoEnergy
|INVESTIEREN, mal ANDERS...: Sie fördern kein Gramm Gold - und verdienen dennoch Millionen: Das ist das wahre Goldgeheimnis!
|20.03.
|Gold Royalty Corp. plant signifikantes Wachstum trotz Marktunsicherheiten
|20.03.
|Raymond James maintains Outperform rating on Gold Royalty stock
|20.03.
|Gold Royalty meldet Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und das Jahr 2024, Rekordumsatz und positiver operativer Cashflow mit anhaltendem Wachstum für 2025 und die nächsten fünf Jahre erwartet
Vancouver, British Columbia - 20. März 2025 - Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" oder das "Unternehmen") (NYSE American: GROY
...
|Explosive Mischung...: Wochenrückblick KW 12-2025: Wochenrückblick: Zwischen Zinsentscheiden, Zöllen und zerplatzten Hoffnungen!
|21.03.
|Großes Wachstumspotential: Diese Aktie bietet im Moment eine hervorragende Kaufgelegenheit
|20.03.
|Goldshore Resources: Erfolgreiche Bohrergebnisse in Ontario
|20.03.
|Goldshore Drills 25.9 Metres Of 1.15 g/t Gold At Moss Gold Project
|20.03.
|Hannan Metals Ltd: Hannan Metals identifies copper target at Previsto
|20.03.
|Hannan Metals entdeckt bedeutendes Kupfer-Porphyr-System in Peru
|20.03.
|Hannan Metals grenzt 750 m lange und bis zu 192 m breite Kupfermineralisierung in Previsto, Peru, ab
Vancouver, Kanada - Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" oder das "Unternehmen") (TSXV: HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF) freut sich, die
|20.03.
|Hannan Metals Ltd.: Hannan Outlines 750 m Long and up to 192 m Wide Outcropping Copper Mineralization at Previsto, Peru
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF) ("Hannan" or the "Company") is pleased to report the identification of a significant
|XFRA NEW INSTRUMENTS AVAILABLE ON XETRA 24.03.2025
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 24.03.2025 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 24.03.2025

Aktien

1 KYG93Y5D1039 VISEN Pharmaceuticals
Aktien
1 KYG93Y5D1039 VISEN Pharmaceuticals
2...
|Explosive Mischung...: Wochenrückblick KW 12-2025: Wochenrückblick: Zwischen Zinsentscheiden, Zöllen und zerplatzten Hoffnungen!
|21.03.
|XFRA DELETION OF INSTRUMENTS FROM BOERSE FRANKFURT - 21.03.2025
The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 21.03.2025.Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 21.03.2025.ISIN NameCA46500E1079 ISOENERGY
|21.03.
|XFRA ISIN CHANGE
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenUS47010C8055 Jaguar Health Inc. 21.03.2025 US47010C8881 Jaguar Health Inc. 24.03.2025 Tausch 25:1US45784G2003 Zoomcar
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GOLD ROYALTY CORP
|1,357
|-0,66 %
|GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC
|0,198
|-6,60 %
|HANNAN METALS LTD
|0,770
|+1,99 %
|ISOENERGY LTD
|5,720
|-0,45 %