Nvidia's stock has experienced turbulence in 2025, declining over 15% since the beginning of the year. However, market experts now view this as an attractive buying opportunity. The Bank of America has reaffirmed its positive assessment of the AI giant in a recent research note, maintaining a "buy" rating with an impressive price target of $200 per share. This represents a potential upside of nearly 76% from the latest closing price. Analysts believe Nvidia is among the highest-quality technology companies with a leading position in the fastest-growing global trends. Financial experts consider May 15th particularly significant for determining the stock's future direction.

CoreWeave's Tepid Nasdaq Debut

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Nvidia ?

CoreWeave, a Nvidia-backed AI infrastructure provider, recently completed its IPO on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWV" with underwhelming results. The shares opened at $39, approximately 3% below the set issue price of $40, valuing the company at around $22.7 billion. The company raised $1.5 billion in fresh capital, substantially less than initially targeted. Originally founded in 2017 as a cryptocurrency mining operation focused on Ethereum, CoreWeave has since repositioned itself as a significant partner in Nvidia's AI ecosystem, specializing in providing cloud computing solutions based on Nvidia's high-performance GPUs.

Ad

Fresh Nvidia information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Nvidia analysis...