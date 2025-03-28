Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2025) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTC Pink: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") announces the results of its shareholder meeting on February 26, 2025. All the matters that were raised in the context of the Company's annual general and special meeting were approved. Specifically, relating to the Company's Change of Business, the shareholders approved the change of business of the Company from a Tier 2 Oil & Gas Issuer to a Tier 2 Investment Issuer and approved the change of the name of the Company from "Centaurus Energy Inc." to "Layer One Inc."

The Company has registered the trade name "Layer One Inc." and will begin operating on that basis.

The Company continues to work with the TSX Venture Exchange to complete all the conditions precedent to its approval of the Change of Business and Name Change, upon which the Company's name will be officially changed, along with the assignment of new stock ticker symbols. Specifically, the Company continues to be in discussions with potential partners to secure the Company's initial independent financing for investment in digital assets.

Mr. David D. Tawil, CEO of Centaurus, commented, "Our shareholders overwhelmingly approved the Company's new strategy and name. We are excited to be poised to take advantage of appreciation of Layer 1 cryptocurrencies as the world begins to adopt cryptocurrencies as payment vehicles and for recording and transferring interests in Real World Assets (RWAs)."

Auditor Change

Centaurus announces that it has changed its auditor from Gallo LLP ("Gallo") to Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") effective immediately. Davidson has been appointed as the successor auditor to hold office until close of Centaurus' next annual general meeting.

Gallo, Centaurus' former auditor, resigned on March 24, 2025, at the request of the Company, and the resignation was considered and approved by the Corporation's board of directors. The decision to appoint Davidson as successor auditor was also considered and approved by the Company's board of directors.

In the opinion of the Company, there have been no: (i) reservations in the auditor's reports on any of the Company's financial statements relating to the "relevant period" as that term is defined in Section 4.11 of NI 51-102; nor (ii) any "reportable events" as that term is defined in Section 4.11 of NI 51-102.

The change of auditor notice required under NI 51-102 and associated material will be filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period.

Mr. David D. Tawil, CEO of Centaurus, commented, "We are excited to work with Davidson & Co., a leading audit firm with cryptocurrency experience, to support our refocused business strategy in the area of digital asset investment."

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is a company focused on investing in Ether, Solana and other digital commodities. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "CTA" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "CTARF".

