Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTC Pink: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") announces that the Alberta Securities Commission, being Centaurus' principal regulator, has issued a cease trade order (the "CTO"), on May 7, 2025 . The CTO was issued due to a delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Annual Filings").

Due to a change in auditor and a resulting financial statement restatement, additional time is required to finalize the audit and prepare the amended financial statements and related disclosures.

The Company's board of directors and its management are working expeditiously to meet the Company's obligations relating to the filing of the Annual Filings. At this time, the Company anticipates being able to complete the Annual Filings on or before May 30, 2025.

During the CTO, the Company confirms that it will comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults for as long as it remains in default.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is a company focused on investing in Ether, Solana and other digital commodities. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "CTA" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "CTARF".

