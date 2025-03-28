Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2025) - Skycap Investment Holdings Inc. (CSE: SKY) (OTCQB: LIMFF) (FSE: 5ZO) ("Skycap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder and Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) approval to transition its business classification from an industrial issuer to an investment issuer. In line with this strategic shift, the Company will rebrand from "Li-Metal Corp.", the current listed issuer, to Skycap Investment Holdings Inc., effective immediately.

The Company's common shares will commence trading on the CSE on March 31, 2025 under its new name and new ticker symbol of "SKY".

Keshav Kochhar, Chief Executive Officer of Skycap, expressed enthusiasm about the transition, stating, " This approval and rebranding mark pivotal milestones for our Company. As Skycap, we are now positioned to leverage our financial strength and strategic insights to explore and invest in a broader array of high-potential industries. Our commitment remains steadfast in delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders through prudent and impactful capital deployment."

Tim Johnston, Chairman of the Board, added, " The successful approvals from our shareholders and the CSE, coupled with our new identity as Skycap, underscore the confidence in our strategic direction. Transitioning to an investment issuer aligns with our long-term vision and allows us to navigate and adapt to the evolving market landscape effectively. We are excited about the prospects this change brings and are dedicated to identifying and seizing opportunities that drive meaningful returns."

About Skycap:

Skycap is a Canadian-based investment issuer focused on identifying and investing in high-growth sectors. Leveraging its financial resources and market expertise, Skycap aims to deliver sustainable value to its stakeholders through strategic and diversified investments. Additional information about the Company can be found in the Company's filing statement dated March 27, 2025, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's strategic plans and future operations. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company's strategic plans will be achieved as described. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

