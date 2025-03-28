Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2025) - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") disclosed on March 17th, 2025 by issuing a total of 6,600,000 units ("Units") at a price of C$0.25 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,650,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one new Pantera Common Share and one Pantera Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.40, exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance (the "Warrants").

In connection with the Private Placement, Pantera will pay a cash finder's fee of $4,875 and issue 16,000 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to arm's length finders. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share exercisable for a period of 2 years from issuance.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring on July 29, 2025 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There are no material facts or material changes regarding the Company that have not been generally disclosed.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing silver-focused portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help nurture and maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices while contributing to the growing needs of mined raw materials for a new green economy.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

