Groupe Casino: Asset Sale

Casino Group sells €71m of real estate assets to Groupement Les Mousquetaires or substitute buyers

Following the agreement signed at the end of 20241 with Groupement Les Mousquetaires for the sale of 69 real estate assets, Casino Group announces that it has finalised, during the first quarter of 2025, sales of 61 assets for a price of €71 million paid by Groupement Les Mousquetaires companies or substitute buyers.

These assets mainly comprise car parks, service stations, supermarket premises and ancillary lots adjoining stores now operated by Groupement Les Mousquetaires.

Sales of the remaining assets will be closed once the usual conditions precedent have been lifted.

The net proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce Casino Group financial debt to the bondholders of its subsidiary Quatrim, in accordance with current documentation, part of which has already been allocated at the time of redemption on February 18, 2025.2

