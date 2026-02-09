Anzeige
0,2340,23811:19
09.02.2026 19:18 Uhr
Groupe Casino: The Nouveau Casino is not appealing its criminal sentence

Casino Group Communication

The Nouveau Casino is not appealing its criminal sentence

Paris, 9 February, 2026

Following its sentence on January 29 by the Paris Criminal Court to a fine of 40 million euros, including 20 million euros suspended, for facts dating from 2018-2019, Casino has decided not to appeal this criminal sentence. Casino will contest the calculation of civil damages adopted by the Court.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
