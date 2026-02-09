Groupe Casino: The Nouveau Casino is not appealing its criminal sentence

Casino Group Communication

The Nouveau Casino is not appealing its criminal sentence

Paris, 9 February, 2026

Following its sentence on January 29 by the Paris Criminal Court to a fine of 40 million euros, including 20 million euros suspended, for facts dating from 2018-2019, Casino has decided not to appeal this criminal sentence. Casino will contest the calculation of civil damages adopted by the Court.

