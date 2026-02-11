

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Group (0HB1.L) said it has initiated work to adapt and strengthen its financial structure. The Group noted that, should such a transaction be completed, it would result in significant dilution for existing shareholders.



Casino Group stated that no agreement has been reached between Casino, FRH and the creditors regarding the adaptation and strengthening of the Group's financial structure. The Group said discussions will continue. Casino plans to complete its work on adapting and strengthening its financial structure by the end of the second quarter of 2026.



