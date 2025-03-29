Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2024 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Years Ended December 31

2024 2023 Net sales $26,986,627 $31,507,722 Income (Loss) before income taxes (5,043,388) (5,729,012) Net income (Loss) (5,615,614) (4,401,584) Net income (Loss) per common share (5.81) (4.56) Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.