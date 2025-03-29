Anzeige
Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2025 were $357,190,362 as compared with $361,430,563 on October 31, 2024, and $364,468,619 on January 31, 2024. On January 31, 2025, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.43 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


January 31, 2025

October 31, 2024

January 31, 2024

Total Net Assets

$357,190,362

$361,430,563

$364,468,619

NAV Per Share

$12.43

$12.57

$12.68

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936





For the period November 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025, total net investment income was $3,560,640 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $4,385,081 or $0.15 per share of common stock for the same period.


First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2025

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2024

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2024

Total Net Investment
Income

$3,560,640

$2,985,301

$2,897,982

Per Share

$0.12

$0.10

$0.10

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($4,385,081)

($2,015,971)

$52,736,537

Per Share

($0.15)

($0.07)

$1.83





* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

