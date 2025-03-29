Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025.
Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2025 were $357,190,362 as compared with $361,430,563 on October 31, 2024, and $364,468,619 on January 31, 2024. On January 31, 2025, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.43 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
January 31, 2025
October 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
Total Net Assets
$357,190,362
$361,430,563
$364,468,619
NAV Per Share
$12.43
$12.57
$12.68
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period November 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025, total net investment income was $3,560,640 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $4,385,081 or $0.15 per share of common stock for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2025
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2024
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2024
Total Net Investment
$3,560,640
$2,985,301
$2,897,982
Per Share
$0.12
$0.10
$0.10
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
($4,385,081)
($2,015,971)
$52,736,537
Per Share
($0.15)
($0.07)
$1.83
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.