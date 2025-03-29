Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2025 were $357,190,362 as compared with $361,430,563 on October 31, 2024, and $364,468,619 on January 31, 2024. On January 31, 2025, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.43 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



January 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Total Net Assets $357,190,362 $361,430,563 $364,468,619 NAV Per Share $12.43 $12.57 $12.68 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936









For the period November 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025, total net investment income was $3,560,640 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $4,385,081 or $0.15 per share of common stock for the same period.



First Quarter Ended January 31, 2025 Fourth Quarter Ended October 31, 2024 First Quarter Ended January 31, 2024 Total Net Investment

Income $3,560,640 $2,985,301 $2,897,982 Per Share $0.12 $0.10 $0.10 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) ($4,385,081) ($2,015,971) $52,736,537 Per Share ($0.15) ($0.07) $1.83









* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.