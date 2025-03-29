Stellantis has confirmed it will continue purchasing CO2 emission credits from Tesla's pool in 2025, despite recent European Commission concessions allowing automakers a three-year extension to meet stricter EU emission regulations. This decision highlights Tesla's ongoing revenue stream from emissions trading while competitors struggle to meet targets. Stellantis, Europe's second-largest automaker, currently falls significantly short with electric vehicles accounting for only 14% of European sales compared to the EU's 21% target. Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of Stellantis' European operations, acknowledged that while the extension provides "some breathing room," it "doesn't offer a solution" to their compliance challenges. This emissions credit business continues to strengthen Tesla's financial position in Europe, providing a competitive advantage as traditional automakers navigate the transition to electric mobility.

Trump Tariffs Position Tesla as Market Winner

Despite concerns about potential impacts from the Trump administration's new import tariffs, Tesla's stock demonstrated remarkable resilience, jumping 10% early in the week on speculation about potential sector exemptions. Though CEO Elon Musk later clarified that Tesla would be "significantly affected" by the tariffs, investor confidence remained strong. Bernstein analysts identified Tesla as a "clear structural winner" in the current trade environment, citing the company's localized production facilities, strong market share, and better insulation against trade risks compared to traditional Detroit automakers. Meanwhile, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers like Nio have faced substantial pressure, with Nio's stock dropping over 16% last week amid these trade tensions, further cementing Tesla's advantageous position in the evolving automotive market landscape.

