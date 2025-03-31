CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced that BOC Aviation has placed a new, firm order for 50 737-8 jets, expanding the lessor's 737 MAX portfolio to 215 737-8s and 737-9s.Boeing noted that BOC Aviation will increase its Boeing order book to 139 unfilled orders. BOC Aviation currently has 69 737 MAX airplanes on operating leases to more than 15 airlines worldwide.Over the next two decades, single-aisle jets are expected to make up 75% of global deliveries. To align with this trend, aircraft lessors are actively expanding their order books to assist airlines in growing their fleets and replacing outdated, less-efficient models. So far, lessors have placed orders for over 1,200 737 MAX jets, with plans to replace up to 300 retiring Next-Generation 737s annually by the end of the decade, Boeing said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX