Novartis Pharma AG: Novartis appoints Karen Hale, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, as Klaus Moosmayer, Chief Ethics, Risk & Compliance Officer, steps down from the Executive Committee of Novartis

After nearly seven years as a member of the Executive Committee of Novartis (ECN), Klaus Moosmayer will pursue his next chapter of leadership outside of Novartis





Karen Hale to drive the next phase of enterprise alignment for our Legal and ERC functions



Basel, March 31, 2025 - Novartis announced today the appointment of Karen Hale to the expanded role of Chief Legal and Compliance Officer for Novartis, effective April 14, 2025. She will continue to report to Vas Narasimhan, M.D., CEO of Novartis and remain on the Executive Committee of Novartis (ECN).



Klaus Moosmayer, currently Chief Ethics, Risk & Compliance Officer of Novartis, has decided to leave the company and will step down from the ECN to pursue his next chapter of leadership outside Novartis. The current Ethics Risk & Compliance (ERC) function will move under the leadership of Karen Hale.



"Klaus has been integral to building trust with society by solving our legacy compliance topics and putting an ethics, risk and compliance system in place, which is regarded highly internally and externally. The impact he has had on our company, our people and our reputation will be long-lasting," said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. "I want to thank Klaus for his extraordinary leadership since he joined the company and ECN and wish him the very best as he pursues his next chapter. I have confidence that Karen will continue the strong commitment and rigor we have around ethics, risk management and compliance at Novartis."

Karen joined Novartis as Chief Legal Officer in May 2021, bringing almost 30 years of experience in resolving legal and compliance issues in the global pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Novartis, she held a succession of senior roles at AbbVie including vice president, deputy general counsel and chief ethics and compliance officer."I am looking forward to leveraging the strengths of Legal and ERC to best align on risk management across the enterprise and to leading our efforts in ensuring our commitment to ethics, risk management, compliance and integrity remain unwavering," said Karen Hale.Reflecting on his journey in ERC, Klaus Moosmayer shared, "after joining Novartis in 2018, I leave the company with a strong sense of pride on what we have accomplished together in strengthening our reputation and building a holistic integrated assurance system for Novartis."This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com (https://www.novartis.com/) and connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/novartis/), X/Twitter (https://twitter.com/Novartis) and Instagram (https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$).

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com (mailto:media.relations@novartis.com)







Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com (mailto:investor.relations@novartis.com)

Media Release (PDF) (http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f6ad1a1f-5da6-4916-b255-7a1c90b70e94)