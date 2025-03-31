Regulatory News:

Établissements Maurel Prom ("M&P", the "Group") (Paris:MAU) announces that it has received a notification from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") dated 28 March 2025, informing M&P that the specific license granted in May 2024 for its activities in Venezuela has been revoked.

In connection with this decision, OFAC has issued a wind-down license authorising M&P to undertake transactions necessary to conclude operations previously covered under the now-revoked license. This wind-down period is valid until 27 May 2025.

M&P is currently assessing the implications of this decision in close consultation with its legal advisors. The Group remains actively engaged with U.S. authorities and continues to monitor the situation as it develops.

It is M&P's understanding that this action is part of a broader initiative by OFAC affecting both U.S. and international oil companies operating in Venezuela under similar authorisations, pending a possible agreement between the U.S. and Venezuela as the situation continues to evolve.

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By their very nature, forecasts involve risk and uncertainty insofar as they are based on events or circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production rates and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed on Euronext Paris

SBF 120 CAC Mid 60 CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

