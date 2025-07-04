Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 302025:

156,395 shares

€ 632,406.37

During the first half of 2025:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,716

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,688

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,025,936 shares for 10,521,869.58

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,920,113 shares for 10,020,852.91

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account: 50,572 shares and 1,123,347.45;

in the second half of 2024:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,617

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,568

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 689,048 shares for 3,617,972.42

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 706,140 shares for 3,748,939.50

the following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the effective date of the contract on March 1, 2023:

117,899 shares

€671,391.40

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of transactions Number of shares Capital EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Capital EUR Total 3 716 2 025 936 10 521 869,58 3 688 1 920 113 10 020 852,91 02/01/2025 34 15 000 87 450,00 03/01/2025 15 11 061 65 370,51 18 17 000 100 810,00 06/01/2025 22 11 000 65 560,00 28 15 000 90 000,00 07/01/2025 9 5 000 30 700,00 18 7 000 43 190,00 08/01/2025 4 3 000 18 870,00 5 4 000 25 160,00 09/01/2025 2 1 000 6 320,00 6 2 000 12 660,00 10/01/2025 2 1 000 6 430,00 6 3 000 19 290,00 13/01/2025 20 8 107 52 290,15 19 10 000 64 700,00 14/01/2025 14 13 000 85 150,00 23 13 000 85 280,00 15/01/2025 1 1 000 6 640,00 14 5 500 36 630,00 16/01/2025 66 25 000 166 750,00 24 21 000 140 490,00 17/01/2025 39 17 000 111 180,00 27 16 000 106 720,00 20/01/2025 21 12 000 79 920,00 11 12 000 80 040,00 21/01/2025 27 13 000 85 800,00 20 10 458 69 127,38 22/01/2025 25 17 605 116 369,05 34 17 605 116 545,10 23/01/2025 35 22 395 143 328,00 6 5 000 32 850,00 24/01/2025 34 20 000 125 000,00 15 2 953 18 633,43 27/01/2025 13 14 000 87 360,00 15 10 570 66 062,50 28/01/2025 18 12 000 73 560,00 29/01/2025 18 10 000 61 000,00 14 10 000 61 200,00 30/01/2025 15 14 000 86 520,00 29 19 556 123 202,80 31/01/2025 20 12 000 74 160,00 22 12 000 74 520,00 03/02/2025 30 16 648 103 217,60 57 24 099 151 582,71 04/02/2025 7 4 952 30 801,44 44 21 540 135 917,40 05/02/2025 18 15 000 97 050,00 11 6 082 39 654,64 06/02/2025 17 16 000 103 520,00 31 18 592 120 848,00 07/02/2025 26 16 963 108 563,20 16 9 000 57 690,00 10/02/2025 11 9 000 57 960,00 31 15 000 96 900,00 11/02/2025 19 9 400 61 100,00 25 10 500 68 460,00 12/02/2025 44 24 000 153 360,00 21 10 000 64 200,00 13/02/2025 68 29 447 185 221,63 25 15 000 94 950,00 14/02/2025 18 14 000 88 480,00 14 9 000 56 970,00 17/02/2025 16 8 000 50 320,00 17 6 000 37 860,00 18/02/2025 8 5 000 31 400,00 58 17 904 112 616,16 19/02/2025 17 9 775 61 093,75 35 14 096 88 522,88 20/02/2025 20 12 071 75 202,33 20 10 098 63 112,50 21/02/2025 14 10 000 62 200,00 26 11 902 74 506,52 24/02/2025 56 16 388 100 130,68 16 9 000 55 260,00 25/02/2025 33 13 612 81 944,24 3 2 000 12 180,00 26/02/2025 23 13 000 77 090,00 22 11 000 65 340,00 27/02/2025 39 14 939 87 243,76 29 12 000 70 680,00 28/02/2025 30 19 500 114 660,00 47 17 493 103 033,77 03/03/2025 40 18 000 105 300,00 21 7 656 45 323,52 04/03/2025 44 26 624 146 964,48 17 9 000 50 130,00 05/03/2025 11 8 132 45 213,92 37 15 000 84 450,00 06/03/2025 48 32 103 173 998,26 25 15 001 87 605,84 07/03/2025 26 17 549 94 238,13 40 22 000 118 580,00 10/03/2025 33 25 451 133 872,26 19 13 000 68 640,00 11/03/2025 23 13 000 67 340,00 13 9 000 46 980,00 12/03/2025 11 9 000 47 070,00 40 22 556 118 644,56 13/03/2025 38 16 000 85 280,00 43 16 944 90 819,84 14/03/2025 30 11 000 58 630,00 36 13 784 73 606,56 17/03/2025 7 4 378 23 728,76 23 14 136 76 758,48 18/03/2025 12 7 000 38 500,00 17 8 864 49 372,48 19/03/2025 7 2 859 15 638,73 15 6 000 33 120,00 20/03/2025 5 3 256 18 103,36 21 9 190 51 555,90 21/03/2025 46 19 000 107 160,00 41 13 000 73 450,00 24/03/2025 25 14 155 78 843,35 33 11 000 61 380,00 25/03/2025 17 10 000 56 500,00 47 22 000 124 520,00 26/03/2025 26 13 000 75 270,00 51 24 999 144 994,20 27/03/2025 27 13 673 78 756,48 31 13 291 76 689,07 28/03/2025 37 17 327 99 110,44 19 8 000 45 840,00 31/03/2025 77 35 000 183 400,00 01/04/2025 37 22 000 106 260,00 10 6 000 29 160,00 02/04/2025 30 18 025 86 880,50 19 13 000 63 050,00 03/04/2025 73 37 000 173 900,00 47 16 000 75 840,00 04/04/2025 70 38 726 166 521,80 21 12 000 52 200,00 07/04/2025 52 28 000 111 440,00 57 31 000 133 920,00 08/04/2025 59 29 000 128 470,00 53 29 000 130 210,00 09/04/2025 66 40 000 168 400,00 30 21 000 89 460,00 10/04/2025 88 34 826 159 503,08 11/04/2025 42 21 000 90 090,00 39 21 000 90 510,00 14/04/2025 61 28 000 125 440,00 15/04/2025 41 19 248 87 000,96 35 20 000 91 000,00 16/04/2025 34 19 752 88 488,96 29 17 000 76 330,00 17/04/2025 30 17 000 75 820,00 19 9 000 40 230,00 22/04/2025 42 24 000 107 760,00 39 20 000 90 400,00 23/04/2025 54 39 036 173 319,84 52 32 031 142 858,26 24/04/2025 39 21 764 95 326,32 46 25 000 110 250,00 25/04/2025 19 16 000 72 000,00 50 25 985 117 712,05 28/04/2025 23 11 000 50 710,00 59 24 000 110 880,00 29/04/2025 34 28 000 128 240,00 37 15 234 70 228,74 30/04/2025 31 18 097 81 436,50 28 14 035 63 578,55 02/05/2025 43 23 000 104 420,00 50 26 731 122 427,98 05/05/2025 57 34 000 151 300,00 2 1 000 4 540,00 06/05/2025 24 13 000 56 550,00 22 10 060 43 962,20 07/05/2025 32 17 000 74 970,00 40 26 001 115 444,44 08/05/2025 11 7 000 31 570,00 29 20 000 90 600,00 09/05/2025 21 14 000 64 820,00 30 17 000 78 880,00 12/05/2025 7 3 000 14 190,00 53 26 000 123 500,00 13/05/2025 12 8 000 38 080,00 38 22 000 106 040,00 14/05/2025 18 14 000 68 040,00 34 15 000 73 200,00 15/05/2025 49 33 749 160 645,24 12 9 130 43 458,80 16/05/2025 4 2 000 9 540,00 44 19 870 94 978,60 19/05/2025 48 23 269 110 295,06 6 3 000 14 310,00 20/05/2025 21 11 000 51 590,00 16 11 000 51 700,00 21/05/2025 33 19 000 88 730,00 35 16 600 77 522,00 22/05/2025 53 28 000 129 950,00 38 22 001 102 444,65 23/05/2025 64 28 287 131 817,42 68 37 999 178 215,31 26/05/2025 43 13 122 62 198,28 40 19 000 90 250,00 27/05/2025 26 18 000 86 040,00 55 32 001 153 284,79 28/05/2025 52 25 116 120 807,96 58 35 001 169 054,83 29/05/2025 52 23 209 112 331,56 31 15 663 76 122,18 30/05/2025 60 28 100 135 723,00 30 21 013 102 123,18 02/06/2025 36 28 000 130 480,00 5 2 000 9 340,00 03/06/2025 61 30 000 138 000,00 58 37 000 171 310,00 04/06/2025 55 20 000 92 800,00 23 10 001 46 904,69 05/06/2025 47 28 000 128 240,00 20 13 000 59 800,00 06/06/2025 28 13 000 58 890,00 11 8 000 36 320,00 09/06/2025 32 10 921 49 581,34 37 22 000 100 320,00 10/06/2025 22 8 000 36 960,00 51 31 000 144 150,00 11/06/2025 24 12 000 56 400,00 17 7 621 36 047,33 12/06/2025 36 14 300 68 211,00 62 30 500 146 095,00 13/06/2025 37 26 000 127 400,00 53 32 000 158 400,00 16/06/2025 3 2 000 9 940,00 29 17 000 85 170,00 17/06/2025 11 5 000 25 200,00 18/06/2025 40 25 000 128 750,00 53 29 319 152 165,61 19/06/2025 26 14 000 71 820,00 36 26 000 134 940,00 20/06/2025 39 27 000 139 590,00 30 17 122 89 034,40 23/06/2025 15 8 328 43 805,28 77 38 000 201 400,00 24/06/2025 84 44 000 218 240,00 3 1 000 4 980,00 25/06/2025 40 15 000 72 900,00 26/06/2025 19 10 133 48 841,06 13 5 000 24 250,00 27/06/2025 26 11 865 57 426,60 15 9 000 43 920,00 30/06/2025 16 7 519 36 166,39 9 6 000 28 980,00

