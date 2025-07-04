Regulatory News:
Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 302025:
156,395 shares
€ 632,406.37
During the first half of 2025:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,716
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,688
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,025,936 shares for 10,521,869.58
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,920,113 shares for 10,020,852.91
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account: 50,572 shares and 1,123,347.45;
- in the second half of 2024:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,617
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,568
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 689,048 shares for 3,617,972.42
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 706,140 shares for 3,748,939.50
- the following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the effective date of the contract on March 1, 2023:
117,899 shares
€671,391.40
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Capital EUR
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Capital EUR
Total
3 716
2 025 936
10 521 869,58
3 688
1 920 113
10 020 852,91
02/01/2025
34
15 000
87 450,00
03/01/2025
15
11 061
65 370,51
18
17 000
100 810,00
06/01/2025
22
11 000
65 560,00
28
15 000
90 000,00
07/01/2025
9
5 000
30 700,00
18
7 000
43 190,00
08/01/2025
4
3 000
18 870,00
5
4 000
25 160,00
09/01/2025
2
1 000
6 320,00
6
2 000
12 660,00
10/01/2025
2
1 000
6 430,00
6
3 000
19 290,00
13/01/2025
20
8 107
52 290,15
19
10 000
64 700,00
14/01/2025
14
13 000
85 150,00
23
13 000
85 280,00
15/01/2025
1
1 000
6 640,00
14
5 500
36 630,00
16/01/2025
66
25 000
166 750,00
24
21 000
140 490,00
17/01/2025
39
17 000
111 180,00
27
16 000
106 720,00
20/01/2025
21
12 000
79 920,00
11
12 000
80 040,00
21/01/2025
27
13 000
85 800,00
20
10 458
69 127,38
22/01/2025
25
17 605
116 369,05
34
17 605
116 545,10
23/01/2025
35
22 395
143 328,00
6
5 000
32 850,00
24/01/2025
34
20 000
125 000,00
15
2 953
18 633,43
27/01/2025
13
14 000
87 360,00
15
10 570
66 062,50
28/01/2025
18
12 000
73 560,00
29/01/2025
18
10 000
61 000,00
14
10 000
61 200,00
30/01/2025
15
14 000
86 520,00
29
19 556
123 202,80
31/01/2025
20
12 000
74 160,00
22
12 000
74 520,00
03/02/2025
30
16 648
103 217,60
57
24 099
151 582,71
04/02/2025
7
4 952
30 801,44
44
21 540
135 917,40
05/02/2025
18
15 000
97 050,00
11
6 082
39 654,64
06/02/2025
17
16 000
103 520,00
31
18 592
120 848,00
07/02/2025
26
16 963
108 563,20
16
9 000
57 690,00
10/02/2025
11
9 000
57 960,00
31
15 000
96 900,00
11/02/2025
19
9 400
61 100,00
25
10 500
68 460,00
12/02/2025
44
24 000
153 360,00
21
10 000
64 200,00
13/02/2025
68
29 447
185 221,63
25
15 000
94 950,00
14/02/2025
18
14 000
88 480,00
14
9 000
56 970,00
17/02/2025
16
8 000
50 320,00
17
6 000
37 860,00
18/02/2025
8
5 000
31 400,00
58
17 904
112 616,16
19/02/2025
17
9 775
61 093,75
35
14 096
88 522,88
20/02/2025
20
12 071
75 202,33
20
10 098
63 112,50
21/02/2025
14
10 000
62 200,00
26
11 902
74 506,52
24/02/2025
56
16 388
100 130,68
16
9 000
55 260,00
25/02/2025
33
13 612
81 944,24
3
2 000
12 180,00
26/02/2025
23
13 000
77 090,00
22
11 000
65 340,00
27/02/2025
39
14 939
87 243,76
29
12 000
70 680,00
28/02/2025
30
19 500
114 660,00
47
17 493
103 033,77
03/03/2025
40
18 000
105 300,00
21
7 656
45 323,52
04/03/2025
44
26 624
146 964,48
17
9 000
50 130,00
05/03/2025
11
8 132
45 213,92
37
15 000
84 450,00
06/03/2025
48
32 103
173 998,26
25
15 001
87 605,84
07/03/2025
26
17 549
94 238,13
40
22 000
118 580,00
10/03/2025
33
25 451
133 872,26
19
13 000
68 640,00
11/03/2025
23
13 000
67 340,00
13
9 000
46 980,00
12/03/2025
11
9 000
47 070,00
40
22 556
118 644,56
13/03/2025
38
16 000
85 280,00
43
16 944
90 819,84
14/03/2025
30
11 000
58 630,00
36
13 784
73 606,56
17/03/2025
7
4 378
23 728,76
23
14 136
76 758,48
18/03/2025
12
7 000
38 500,00
17
8 864
49 372,48
19/03/2025
7
2 859
15 638,73
15
6 000
33 120,00
20/03/2025
5
3 256
18 103,36
21
9 190
51 555,90
21/03/2025
46
19 000
107 160,00
41
13 000
73 450,00
24/03/2025
25
14 155
78 843,35
33
11 000
61 380,00
25/03/2025
17
10 000
56 500,00
47
22 000
124 520,00
26/03/2025
26
13 000
75 270,00
51
24 999
144 994,20
27/03/2025
27
13 673
78 756,48
31
13 291
76 689,07
28/03/2025
37
17 327
99 110,44
19
8 000
45 840,00
31/03/2025
77
35 000
183 400,00
01/04/2025
37
22 000
106 260,00
10
6 000
29 160,00
02/04/2025
30
18 025
86 880,50
19
13 000
63 050,00
03/04/2025
73
37 000
173 900,00
47
16 000
75 840,00
04/04/2025
70
38 726
166 521,80
21
12 000
52 200,00
07/04/2025
52
28 000
111 440,00
57
31 000
133 920,00
08/04/2025
59
29 000
128 470,00
53
29 000
130 210,00
09/04/2025
66
40 000
168 400,00
30
21 000
89 460,00
10/04/2025
88
34 826
159 503,08
11/04/2025
42
21 000
90 090,00
39
21 000
90 510,00
14/04/2025
61
28 000
125 440,00
15/04/2025
41
19 248
87 000,96
35
20 000
91 000,00
16/04/2025
34
19 752
88 488,96
29
17 000
76 330,00
17/04/2025
30
17 000
75 820,00
19
9 000
40 230,00
22/04/2025
42
24 000
107 760,00
39
20 000
90 400,00
23/04/2025
54
39 036
173 319,84
52
32 031
142 858,26
24/04/2025
39
21 764
95 326,32
46
25 000
110 250,00
25/04/2025
19
16 000
72 000,00
50
25 985
117 712,05
28/04/2025
23
11 000
50 710,00
59
24 000
110 880,00
29/04/2025
34
28 000
128 240,00
37
15 234
70 228,74
30/04/2025
31
18 097
81 436,50
28
14 035
63 578,55
02/05/2025
43
23 000
104 420,00
50
26 731
122 427,98
05/05/2025
57
34 000
151 300,00
2
1 000
4 540,00
06/05/2025
24
13 000
56 550,00
22
10 060
43 962,20
07/05/2025
32
17 000
74 970,00
40
26 001
115 444,44
08/05/2025
11
7 000
31 570,00
29
20 000
90 600,00
09/05/2025
21
14 000
64 820,00
30
17 000
78 880,00
12/05/2025
7
3 000
14 190,00
53
26 000
123 500,00
13/05/2025
12
8 000
38 080,00
38
22 000
106 040,00
14/05/2025
18
14 000
68 040,00
34
15 000
73 200,00
15/05/2025
49
33 749
160 645,24
12
9 130
43 458,80
16/05/2025
4
2 000
9 540,00
44
19 870
94 978,60
19/05/2025
48
23 269
110 295,06
6
3 000
14 310,00
20/05/2025
21
11 000
51 590,00
16
11 000
51 700,00
21/05/2025
33
19 000
88 730,00
35
16 600
77 522,00
22/05/2025
53
28 000
129 950,00
38
22 001
102 444,65
23/05/2025
64
28 287
131 817,42
68
37 999
178 215,31
26/05/2025
43
13 122
62 198,28
40
19 000
90 250,00
27/05/2025
26
18 000
86 040,00
55
32 001
153 284,79
28/05/2025
52
25 116
120 807,96
58
35 001
169 054,83
29/05/2025
52
23 209
112 331,56
31
15 663
76 122,18
30/05/2025
60
28 100
135 723,00
30
21 013
102 123,18
02/06/2025
36
28 000
130 480,00
5
2 000
9 340,00
03/06/2025
61
30 000
138 000,00
58
37 000
171 310,00
04/06/2025
55
20 000
92 800,00
23
10 001
46 904,69
05/06/2025
47
28 000
128 240,00
20
13 000
59 800,00
06/06/2025
28
13 000
58 890,00
11
8 000
36 320,00
09/06/2025
32
10 921
49 581,34
37
22 000
100 320,00
10/06/2025
22
8 000
36 960,00
51
31 000
144 150,00
11/06/2025
24
12 000
56 400,00
17
7 621
36 047,33
12/06/2025
36
14 300
68 211,00
62
30 500
146 095,00
13/06/2025
37
26 000
127 400,00
53
32 000
158 400,00
16/06/2025
3
2 000
9 940,00
29
17 000
85 170,00
17/06/2025
11
5 000
25 200,00
18/06/2025
40
25 000
128 750,00
53
29 319
152 165,61
19/06/2025
26
14 000
71 820,00
36
26 000
134 940,00
20/06/2025
39
27 000
139 590,00
30
17 122
89 034,40
23/06/2025
15
8 328
43 805,28
77
38 000
201 400,00
24/06/2025
84
44 000
218 240,00
3
1 000
4 980,00
25/06/2025
40
15 000
72 900,00
26/06/2025
19
10 133
48 841,06
13
5 000
24 250,00
27/06/2025
26
11 865
57 426,60
15
9 000
43 920,00
30/06/2025
16
7 519
36 166,39
9
6 000
28 980,00
For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/
This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By their very nature, forecasts involve risk and uncertainty insofar as they are based on events or circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production rates and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.
Maurel Prom is listed on Euronext Paris
CAC Mid 60 CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable Eligible PEA-PME and SRD
Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250704051365/en/
Contacts:
Maurel Prom
Shareholder relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45
ir@maureletprom.fr
NewCap
Investor/media relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53
maureletprom@newcap.eu