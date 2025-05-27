Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

The Combined shareholders' meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Jaffee Suardin.

Resolutions

The Combined Shareholders' meeting approved all the resolutions put to the vote. The Combined Shareholders' Meeting approved notably the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year.

The General Shareholders' Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of €0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid out on 28 August 2025, the ex-dividend date is 26 August 2025 and the record date is 27 August 2025.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees

The General Shareholders' meeting renewed Mr. Marc Blaizot, Mr Bagus Rahadiansyah et Mr Jaffee Suardin as directors.

The Board of Directors of Maurel Prom remains composed of 8 members, including 3 independent directors and 4 women, i.e. 50% of the members of the Board.

All information on the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees is available on the Company's website, under Governance:

https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/groupe/gouvernance

The Board of Directors meeting, hold at the end of the Meeting, renewed the mandate of Mr Olivier de Langavant as Chief Executive Officer for a new period of one financial year.

