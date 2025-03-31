Regulatory News:

Under the authorization granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 29, 20241, Legrand (Paris:LR) today announced the signing of a contract with an investment services provider to purchase a maximum of 475,000 shares, i.e. around 0.18% of its capital.

The purchase period agreement is expected to begin on March 31, 2025 and end on May 16, 2025 at the latest. The shares purchased pursuant to this agreement will mainly be allocated to maturing performance share plans.

Key financial dates :

2025 first-quarter results: May 7, 2025

"Quiet period 2 " starts: April 7, 2025

"Quiet period " starts: April 7, 2025 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2025

Ex-dividend date: May 29, 2025

Dividend payment: June 2, 2025

2025 first-half results: July 31, 2025

"Quiet period2" starts: July 1, 2025

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

1 The average price per share may not exceed the maximum price of 150 euros.

2 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

