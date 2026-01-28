Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2025:

63,850 shares

- €23,315,122

In the second half of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,760

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,372

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 976,114 shares for 129,183,273

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 956,437 shares for €127,119,898

Recap:

At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2025), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

44,173 shares

- €25,378,497

In the first half of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,746

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 10,256

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,207,778 shares for €120,513,650

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,221,471 shares for €122,440,503

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

90,346 shares

- €19,880,644

Date Buy Sell Quantity Number of

executions Traded volume Quantity Number of

executions Traded volume 01/07/2025 11 250 51 1 261 687,50 603 8 68 470,65 02/07/2025 4 000 47 449 462,40 8 250 62 928 324,65 03/07/2025 5 000 44 561 625,00 6 500 56 733 562,70 04/07/2025 5 000 55 558 062,50 5 000 44 559 100,00 07/07/2025 3 000 26 337 350,00 3 750 40 422 550,00 08/07/2025 3 600 36 405 384,84 3 600 40 406 194,84 09/07/2025 5 500 71 623 246,80 6 650 78 754 369,35 10/07/2025 13 014 127 1 482 104,60 9 264 88 1 058 545,40 11/07/2025 2 750 31 311 675,10 2 750 28 312 612,58 14/07/2025 5 000 38 563 625,00 15/07/2025 5 250 53 594 674,85 16/07/2025 11 750 43 1 321 562,45 4 750 55 534 362,65 17/07/2025 10 750 57 1 268 524,73 17 500 67 2 089 186,75 18/07/2025 8 250 63 1 014 432,38 21/07/2025 3 750 42 470 487,38 2 500 16 315 212,50 22/07/2025 12 000 143 1 476 712,80 7 800 92 961 352,34 23/07/2025 5 250 64 646 270,80 5 250 63 649 188,23 24/07/2025 7 250 70 910 800,10 8 250 76 1 037 537,33 25/07/2025 6 250 61 777 000,00 6 000 46 747 000,00 28/07/2025 9 500 111 1 205 312,50 9 500 51 1 207 575,40 29/07/2025 4 750 55 603 637,60 4 730 43 601 768,10 30/07/2025 4 500 66 573 335,10 8 250 82 1 053 987,83 31/07/2025 7 000 98 921 615,10 12 000 26 1 593 650,40 01/08/2025 7 000 57 900 186,70 6 000 35 772 921,80 04/08/2025 7 310 71 944 876,71 8 465 69 1 097 223,14 05/08/2025 16 000 195 2 073 836,80 13 500 149 1 752 675,30 06/08/2025 8 000 90 1 031 400,00 8 000 71 1 032 300,00 07/08/2025 5 250 54 682 012,28 6 000 50 780 662,40 08/08/2025 7 250 61 941 387,85 7 250 59 942 724,75 11/08/2025 4 200 38 543 870,18 2 540 40 329 248,01 12/08/2025 6 500 56 845 525,20 13/08/2025 2 076 27 271 890,19 1 550 24 203 417,35 14/08/2025 4 405 29 576 516,27 9 405 99 1 235 079,65 15/08/2025 3 000 26 398 212,50 19/08/2025 5 000 64 666 812,50 5 000 39 667 975,00 20/08/2025 23 750 213 3 119 776,25 17 000 198 2 236 402,70 21/08/2025 1 250 7 163 125,00 3 300 27 431 438,70 22/08/2025 4 500 63 588 424,95 7 750 50 1 014 762,53 25/08/2025 10 000 89 1 305 000,00 7 500 83 981 500,25 26/08/2025 3 750 26 481 125,00 3 750 35 482 742,75 27/08/2025 4 000 39 519 500,00 4 000 14 520 425,20 28/08/2025 6 250 62 812 375,00 6 250 56 813 812,50 29/08/2025 5 750 53 749 249,73 2 344 22 308 043,56 01/09/2025 4 000 37 519 450,00 4 098 30 533 664,10 02/09/2025 19 000 167 2 443 785,70 7 569 78 976 729,49 03/09/2025 4 500 29 573 700,05 11 000 116 1 412 800,40 04/09/2025 3 118 42 400 879,39 11 500 104 1 486 824,65 05/09/2025 3 250 20 426 537,48 3 250 20 428 125,10 08/09/2025 4 728 47 629 314,29 09/09/2025 3 250 30 434 812,63 2 250 20 302 074,43 10/09/2025 4 500 35 613 875,15 4 500 9 616 725,00 11/09/2025 2 500 21 342 875,00 1 000 5 137 800,00 12/09/2025 4 750 52 656 787,73 4 750 44 658 387,53 15/09/2025 3 500 35 488 062,40 3 500 31 489 525,05 16/09/2025 17 500 156 2 419 999,75 2 250 29 313 650,00 17/09/2025 1 730 4 236 702,06 3 480 42 480 718,50 18/09/2025 3 500 32 487 900,00 11 500 59 1 604 237,35 19/09/2025 5 000 32 699 062,50 5 000 33 700 220,00 22/09/2025 5 250 50 740 062,58 23/09/2025 7 000 62 1 000 099,80 7 000 55 1 002 175,30 24/09/2025 9 000 87 1 288 864,80 9 000 64 1 289 549,70 25/09/2025 6 250 58 887 835,63 4 000 11 569 184,40 26/09/2025 7 000 52 1 000 549,90 7 000 68 1 001 762,30 29/09/2025 6 000 66 860 275,20 4 500 67 646 699,95 30/09/2025 13 000 82 1 838 037,50 4 250 35 601 262,38 01/10/2025 3 000 35 418 350,00 3 000 19 418 500,00 02/10/2025 6 250 37 883 125,00 11 750 90 1 661 687,35 03/10/2025 9 500 116 1 370 037,75 9 500 85 1 373 937,50 06/10/2025 13 295 140 1 883 137,04 13 795 115 1 955 991,67 07/10/2025 6 250 52 891 937,50 3 500 34 501 200,00 08/10/2025 4 000 53 572 310,00 10 500 65 1 510 210,80 09/10/2025 8 806 104 1 282 869,53 4 250 58 621 925,03 10/10/2025 14 750 104 2 124 424,80 12 750 132 1 840 662,68 13/10/2025 10 750 118 1 552 850,40 10 750 59 1 563 062,90 14/10/2025 13 250 84 1 882 813,08 13 250 134 1 888 688,13 15/10/2025 2 250 53 327 375,00 2 250 11 328 799,93 16/10/2025 7 500 43 1 095 078,75 12 000 97 1 758 448,80 17/10/2025 29 250 141 4 253 736,83 20 250 248 2 952 626,18 20/10/2025 4 000 45 584 150,00 13 000 89 1 902 200,30 21/10/2025 4 250 72 623 086,98 4 250 44 624 112,50 22/10/2025 12 000 138 1 759 488,00 12 000 96 1 774 087,20 23/10/2025 9 750 85 1 421 174,63 11 000 64 1 605 987,90 24/10/2025 8 250 106 1 212 884,48 9 500 101 1 400 107,15 27/10/2025 6 500 105 970 704,80 6 500 71 971 112,35 28/10/2025 13 763 115 2 034 368,21 13 217 119 1 957 020,04 29/10/2025 4 281 42 636 215,68 4 281 38 637 731,15 30/10/2025 5 000 58 737 625,00 5 000 49 744 787,50 31/10/2025 6 750 49 1 003 274,78 6 750 61 1 005 087,83 03/11/2025 6 750 77 1 007 187,75 6 750 66 1 009 544,18 04/11/2025 22 500 213 3 319 812,00 21 250 237 3 140 393,00 05/11/2025 341 10 50 041,75 341 1 50 195,20 06/11/2025 18 750 31 2 449 875,00 12 500 166 1 640 125,00 07/11/2025 6 500 55 841 874,80 6 500 86 844 131,60 10/11/2025 3 000 20 393 525,00 8 250 82 1 087 887,90 11/11/2025 5 250 53 686 812,35 5 250 86 688 462,43 12/11/2025 9 852 64 1 308 718,99 13/11/2025 19 750 207 2 609 624,78 4 000 34 530 600,00 14/11/2025 26 000 266 3 355 879,80 26 000 188 3 366 841,40 17/11/2025 4 800 50 623 910,24 4 800 47 624 875,04 18/11/2025 21 000 161 2 657 161,50 21 000 213 2 662 833,60 19/11/2025 5 000 41 638 212,50 9 500 77 1 218 337,00 20/11/2025 9 000 77 1 188 112,50 9 000 59 1 189 812,60 21/11/2025 4 000 32 506 375,20 4 000 36 506 975,20 24/11/2025 6 500 125 833 625,00 6 500 60 834 612,35 25/11/2025 7 500 59 957 012,75 7 500 67 961 149,75 26/11/2025 5 500 55 709 600,10 5 500 54 711 012,50 27/11/2025 5 500 46 711 637,30 9 250 80 1 203 739,50 28/11/2025 2 500 8 325 625,00 01/12/2025 5 000 31 647 562,50 02/12/2025 9 500 72 1 231 687,35 9 500 62 1 233 237,75 03/12/2025 30 000 188 3 818 772,00 30 000 209 3 826 530,00 04/12/2025 5 000 62 642 250,00 9 500 35 1 223 999,95 05/12/2025 7 500 31 976 025,25 3 500 33 456 400,00 08/12/2025 3 600 36 464 514,84 7 000 61 906 237,50 09/12/2025 7 500 63 974 625,00 10/12/2025 10 250 109 1 329 275,35 6 500 44 846 562,60 11/12/2025 20 750 157 2 627 775,85 6 250 50 794 750,00 12/12/2025 21 750 104 2 725 488,15 8 500 78 1 081 125,20 15/12/2025 12 250 109 1 532 325,55 16/12/2025 12 000 65 1 496 437,20 12 500 140 1 565 516,25 17/12/2025 12 500 99 1 558 187,50 11 500 128 1 436 412,10 18/12/2025 10 750 155 1 336 849,58 10 750 100 1 337 962,20 19/12/2025 9 000 115 1 125 424,80 9 000 95 1 126 087,20 22/12/2025 3 000 37 377 412,60 5 250 43 662 962,65 23/12/2025 6 500 63 824 075,20 4 250 6 539 500,10 24/12/2025 4 025 55 510 803,90 4 025 32 512 194,94 29/12/2025 6 250 46 791 094,38 7 000 66 887 237,40 30/12/2025 7 750 90 982 273,75 7 750 88 983 229,33 31/12/2025 5 000 28 634 875,00 3 750 15 477 160,50

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

2025 annual results: February 12, 2026

"Quiet period1" starts: January 13, 2026

2026 first-quarter results:: May 7, 2026

"Quiet period 1 " starts: April 7, 2026

General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2026

