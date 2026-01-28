Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2025:
63,850 shares
- €23,315,122
In the second half of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,760
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,372
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 976,114 shares for 129,183,273
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 956,437 shares for €127,119,898
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2025), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
44,173 shares
- €25,378,497
In the first half of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,746
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 10,256
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,207,778 shares for €120,513,650
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,221,471 shares for €122,440,503
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
Date
Buy
Sell
Quantity
Number of
Traded volume
Quantity
Number of
Traded volume
01/07/2025
11 250
51
1 261 687,50
603
8
68 470,65
02/07/2025
4 000
47
449 462,40
8 250
62
928 324,65
03/07/2025
5 000
44
561 625,00
6 500
56
733 562,70
04/07/2025
5 000
55
558 062,50
5 000
44
559 100,00
07/07/2025
3 000
26
337 350,00
3 750
40
422 550,00
08/07/2025
3 600
36
405 384,84
3 600
40
406 194,84
09/07/2025
5 500
71
623 246,80
6 650
78
754 369,35
10/07/2025
13 014
127
1 482 104,60
9 264
88
1 058 545,40
11/07/2025
2 750
31
311 675,10
2 750
28
312 612,58
14/07/2025
5 000
38
563 625,00
15/07/2025
5 250
53
594 674,85
16/07/2025
11 750
43
1 321 562,45
4 750
55
534 362,65
17/07/2025
10 750
57
1 268 524,73
17 500
67
2 089 186,75
18/07/2025
8 250
63
1 014 432,38
21/07/2025
3 750
42
470 487,38
2 500
16
315 212,50
22/07/2025
12 000
143
1 476 712,80
7 800
92
961 352,34
23/07/2025
5 250
64
646 270,80
5 250
63
649 188,23
24/07/2025
7 250
70
910 800,10
8 250
76
1 037 537,33
25/07/2025
6 250
61
777 000,00
6 000
46
747 000,00
28/07/2025
9 500
111
1 205 312,50
9 500
51
1 207 575,40
29/07/2025
4 750
55
603 637,60
4 730
43
601 768,10
30/07/2025
4 500
66
573 335,10
8 250
82
1 053 987,83
31/07/2025
7 000
98
921 615,10
12 000
26
1 593 650,40
01/08/2025
7 000
57
900 186,70
6 000
35
772 921,80
04/08/2025
7 310
71
944 876,71
8 465
69
1 097 223,14
05/08/2025
16 000
195
2 073 836,80
13 500
149
1 752 675,30
06/08/2025
8 000
90
1 031 400,00
8 000
71
1 032 300,00
07/08/2025
5 250
54
682 012,28
6 000
50
780 662,40
08/08/2025
7 250
61
941 387,85
7 250
59
942 724,75
11/08/2025
4 200
38
543 870,18
2 540
40
329 248,01
12/08/2025
6 500
56
845 525,20
13/08/2025
2 076
27
271 890,19
1 550
24
203 417,35
14/08/2025
4 405
29
576 516,27
9 405
99
1 235 079,65
15/08/2025
3 000
26
398 212,50
19/08/2025
5 000
64
666 812,50
5 000
39
667 975,00
20/08/2025
23 750
213
3 119 776,25
17 000
198
2 236 402,70
21/08/2025
1 250
7
163 125,00
3 300
27
431 438,70
22/08/2025
4 500
63
588 424,95
7 750
50
1 014 762,53
25/08/2025
10 000
89
1 305 000,00
7 500
83
981 500,25
26/08/2025
3 750
26
481 125,00
3 750
35
482 742,75
27/08/2025
4 000
39
519 500,00
4 000
14
520 425,20
28/08/2025
6 250
62
812 375,00
6 250
56
813 812,50
29/08/2025
5 750
53
749 249,73
2 344
22
308 043,56
01/09/2025
4 000
37
519 450,00
4 098
30
533 664,10
02/09/2025
19 000
167
2 443 785,70
7 569
78
976 729,49
03/09/2025
4 500
29
573 700,05
11 000
116
1 412 800,40
04/09/2025
3 118
42
400 879,39
11 500
104
1 486 824,65
05/09/2025
3 250
20
426 537,48
3 250
20
428 125,10
08/09/2025
4 728
47
629 314,29
09/09/2025
3 250
30
434 812,63
2 250
20
302 074,43
10/09/2025
4 500
35
613 875,15
4 500
9
616 725,00
11/09/2025
2 500
21
342 875,00
1 000
5
137 800,00
12/09/2025
4 750
52
656 787,73
4 750
44
658 387,53
15/09/2025
3 500
35
488 062,40
3 500
31
489 525,05
16/09/2025
17 500
156
2 419 999,75
2 250
29
313 650,00
17/09/2025
1 730
4
236 702,06
3 480
42
480 718,50
18/09/2025
3 500
32
487 900,00
11 500
59
1 604 237,35
19/09/2025
5 000
32
699 062,50
5 000
33
700 220,00
22/09/2025
5 250
50
740 062,58
23/09/2025
7 000
62
1 000 099,80
7 000
55
1 002 175,30
24/09/2025
9 000
87
1 288 864,80
9 000
64
1 289 549,70
25/09/2025
6 250
58
887 835,63
4 000
11
569 184,40
26/09/2025
7 000
52
1 000 549,90
7 000
68
1 001 762,30
29/09/2025
6 000
66
860 275,20
4 500
67
646 699,95
30/09/2025
13 000
82
1 838 037,50
4 250
35
601 262,38
01/10/2025
3 000
35
418 350,00
3 000
19
418 500,00
02/10/2025
6 250
37
883 125,00
11 750
90
1 661 687,35
03/10/2025
9 500
116
1 370 037,75
9 500
85
1 373 937,50
06/10/2025
13 295
140
1 883 137,04
13 795
115
1 955 991,67
07/10/2025
6 250
52
891 937,50
3 500
34
501 200,00
08/10/2025
4 000
53
572 310,00
10 500
65
1 510 210,80
09/10/2025
8 806
104
1 282 869,53
4 250
58
621 925,03
10/10/2025
14 750
104
2 124 424,80
12 750
132
1 840 662,68
13/10/2025
10 750
118
1 552 850,40
10 750
59
1 563 062,90
14/10/2025
13 250
84
1 882 813,08
13 250
134
1 888 688,13
15/10/2025
2 250
53
327 375,00
2 250
11
328 799,93
16/10/2025
7 500
43
1 095 078,75
12 000
97
1 758 448,80
17/10/2025
29 250
141
4 253 736,83
20 250
248
2 952 626,18
20/10/2025
4 000
45
584 150,00
13 000
89
1 902 200,30
21/10/2025
4 250
72
623 086,98
4 250
44
624 112,50
22/10/2025
12 000
138
1 759 488,00
12 000
96
1 774 087,20
23/10/2025
9 750
85
1 421 174,63
11 000
64
1 605 987,90
24/10/2025
8 250
106
1 212 884,48
9 500
101
1 400 107,15
27/10/2025
6 500
105
970 704,80
6 500
71
971 112,35
28/10/2025
13 763
115
2 034 368,21
13 217
119
1 957 020,04
29/10/2025
4 281
42
636 215,68
4 281
38
637 731,15
30/10/2025
5 000
58
737 625,00
5 000
49
744 787,50
31/10/2025
6 750
49
1 003 274,78
6 750
61
1 005 087,83
03/11/2025
6 750
77
1 007 187,75
6 750
66
1 009 544,18
04/11/2025
22 500
213
3 319 812,00
21 250
237
3 140 393,00
05/11/2025
341
10
50 041,75
341
1
50 195,20
06/11/2025
18 750
31
2 449 875,00
12 500
166
1 640 125,00
07/11/2025
6 500
55
841 874,80
6 500
86
844 131,60
10/11/2025
3 000
20
393 525,00
8 250
82
1 087 887,90
11/11/2025
5 250
53
686 812,35
5 250
86
688 462,43
12/11/2025
9 852
64
1 308 718,99
13/11/2025
19 750
207
2 609 624,78
4 000
34
530 600,00
14/11/2025
26 000
266
3 355 879,80
26 000
188
3 366 841,40
17/11/2025
4 800
50
623 910,24
4 800
47
624 875,04
18/11/2025
21 000
161
2 657 161,50
21 000
213
2 662 833,60
19/11/2025
5 000
41
638 212,50
9 500
77
1 218 337,00
20/11/2025
9 000
77
1 188 112,50
9 000
59
1 189 812,60
21/11/2025
4 000
32
506 375,20
4 000
36
506 975,20
24/11/2025
6 500
125
833 625,00
6 500
60
834 612,35
25/11/2025
7 500
59
957 012,75
7 500
67
961 149,75
26/11/2025
5 500
55
709 600,10
5 500
54
711 012,50
27/11/2025
5 500
46
711 637,30
9 250
80
1 203 739,50
28/11/2025
2 500
8
325 625,00
01/12/2025
5 000
31
647 562,50
02/12/2025
9 500
72
1 231 687,35
9 500
62
1 233 237,75
03/12/2025
30 000
188
3 818 772,00
30 000
209
3 826 530,00
04/12/2025
5 000
62
642 250,00
9 500
35
1 223 999,95
05/12/2025
7 500
31
976 025,25
3 500
33
456 400,00
08/12/2025
3 600
36
464 514,84
7 000
61
906 237,50
09/12/2025
7 500
63
974 625,00
10/12/2025
10 250
109
1 329 275,35
6 500
44
846 562,60
11/12/2025
20 750
157
2 627 775,85
6 250
50
794 750,00
12/12/2025
21 750
104
2 725 488,15
8 500
78
1 081 125,20
15/12/2025
12 250
109
1 532 325,55
16/12/2025
12 000
65
1 496 437,20
12 500
140
1 565 516,25
17/12/2025
12 500
99
1 558 187,50
11 500
128
1 436 412,10
18/12/2025
10 750
155
1 336 849,58
10 750
100
1 337 962,20
19/12/2025
9 000
115
1 125 424,80
9 000
95
1 126 087,20
22/12/2025
3 000
37
377 412,60
5 250
43
662 962,65
23/12/2025
6 500
63
824 075,20
4 250
6
539 500,10
24/12/2025
4 025
55
510 803,90
4 025
32
512 194,94
29/12/2025
6 250
46
791 094,38
7 000
66
887 237,40
30/12/2025
7 750
90
982 273,75
7 750
88
983 229,33
31/12/2025
5 000
28
634 875,00
3 750
15
477 160,50
KEY FINANCIAL DATES
- 2025 annual results: February 12, 2026
"Quiet period1" starts: January 13, 2026
- 2026 first-quarter results:: May 7, 2026
"Quiet period1" starts: April 7, 2026
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2026
ABOUT LEGRAND
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.
The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.
Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).
Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrand.com
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results
