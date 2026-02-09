Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/13/2026
FR0010307819
4 470
148,1417
AQEU
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/13/2026
FR0010307819
14 566
148,0593
CEUX
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/13/2026
FR0010307819
3 899
148,0258
TQEX
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/13/2026
FR0010307819
42 065
147,9135
XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
65 000
147,9686
