Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
16/02/2026
FR0010307819
1 325
149,9720
AQEU
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
16/02/2026
FR0010307819
4 364
149,9409
CEUX
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
16/02/2026
FR0010307819
1 393
149,9677
TQEX
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
16/02/2026
FR0010307819
5 056
149,9442
XPAR
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
17/02/2026
FR0010307819
19 767
148,5158
AQEU
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
17/02/2026
FR0010307819
56 233
148,8023
CEUX
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
17/02/2026
FR0010307819
16 473
148,5371
TQEX
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
17/02/2026
FR0010307819
76 203
148,8741
XPAR
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
18/02/2026
FR0010307819
659
149,8928
AQEU
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
18/02/2026
FR0010307819
1 350
149,8843
CEUX
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
18/02/2026
FR0010307819
191
149,9194
TQEX
LEGRAND
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
18/02/2026
FR0010307819
1 986
149,8922
XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
185 000
148,8775
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,048,982,932
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
