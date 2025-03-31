MediaZest Plc - AGM Statement

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

31 March 2025

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

AGM Statement

New business opportunities and short-term financing update

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces it will hold its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 11am today at Unit 9, Woking Business Park, Albert Drive, Woking, GU21 5JY. Ahead of the AGM, the Company's Group Chief Executive, Geoff Robertson, has issued the following statement:

"I am pleased to announce that Group performance in all three core sectors in which it operates: Retail, Automotive, and Corporate Offices, has been strong. All three sectors are underpinned by a strong forward order book and visibility into this financial year, as referenced in our Final Results on 7 March.

"We are pleased to confirm that, in addition to the £500K revenues received since 1 January 2025 and announced in our 18 March trading update , we have subsequently signed contract extensions and new projects worth approximately £300K with key customers including Pets at Home, Hyundai, Big Group Retail and Lululemon, to be delivered in the coming 12 months.

"The outlook for FY25 remains positive. The Board expects to see further improvements in the Company's financial performance, as key customers look to expand current contracts and continue to roll out digital signage installations across multiple sites, both in the UK and overseas, for some clients on a pan European or global scale.

"We have also been encouraged by ongoing conversations following the success of our 'proof of concept' project to install digital currency boards in Post Office branches across the UK. We believe this opportunity, if converted, would have a signficant impact on the performance of the business, and we look forward to providing our shareholders with further updates as appropriate.

"It's encouraging to see the momentum that we have achieved so far in this new financial year and we remain optimistic that we can generate significant value for our shareholders, as we target further year-on-year growth and a return to profitability at the pre-tax level in FY25, having already recorded a positive EBITDA performance in FY24."

Financing Update

Invoice Discounting Facility

With improvement in MediaZest's business in recent months, the Group has repaid a significant amount of the debt in relation to the Company's existing invoice discounting facility with Royal Bank of Scotland which it has reduced from £203,000 as at 30 September 2024 to £34,000 as at 28 March 2025. MediaZest intends to repay this facility in full by the end of May 2025, resulting in an annual cost saving of approximately £30,000.

Short-term Director Loan

To maintain momentum with current business development opportunities, the Group has entered into a short-term funding agreement for up to £60,000 with James Abdool, a Director of the Company (the "Loan"). The Loan, which is unsecured and carries an annual interest rate of 10% (in line with existing loans), will assist the Company with hardware procurement in the interim period, before the benefits of current new business development opportunities are realised.

Related Party Transaction

As James Abdool is a Director of the Company, the Loan constitutes a related party transaction in accordance with AIM Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Geoff Robertson and Lance O'Neill, who are all considered to be independent Directors for these purposes, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, consider the terms of the Loan to be fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

For further information please contact:

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com )

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.