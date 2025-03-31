Anzeige
Montag, 31.03.2025

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
31.03.25
08:01 Uhr
84,12 Euro
-0,74
-0,87 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2025 08:10 Uhr
128 Leser
KBC Groep: Notification for shareholders of KBC Group

Finanznachrichten News

Regulated information - 31 March 2025, 8h00

Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:

  • 2024 annual report of KBC Group (https://www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/reports/annual-reports.html (https://www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/reports/annual-reports.html))
  • Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting(s) of KBC Group of 30 April 2025 (also attached in PDF)
  • All other information for the Annual General Meeting(s) of KBC Group of 30 April 2025. (https://www.kbc.com/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/30-april-2025.html (https://www.kbc.com/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/30-april-2025.html))

Note: the 2024 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Group, is also available
Attachment

  • Agenda convening notice (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a988c2eb-53d0-4617-9d08-3084e10a35fd)

