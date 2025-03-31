KBC Groep: Notification for shareholders of KBC Group

Regulated information - 31 March 2025, 8h00

Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:

2024 annual report of KBC Group (https://www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/reports/annual-reports.html (https://www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/reports/annual-reports.html))

Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting(s) of KBC Group of 30 April 2025 (also attached in PDF)

All other information for the Annual General Meeting(s) of KBC Group of 30 April 2025. (https://www.kbc.com/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/30-april-2025.html (https://www.kbc.com/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/30-april-2025.html))

Note: the 2024 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Group, is also available

