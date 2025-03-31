Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Transaction in Own Shares 31-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Transactions in own shares Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that in the period 24 March 2025 to 28 March 2025 it purchased for cancellation in aggregate 741,316 ordinary shares of nominal value EUR0.10 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") via its broker J&E Davy, as further detailed below. Date Number of Ordinary Shares Volume weighted average price paid 24 March 2025 125,171 EUR0.9506 25 March 2025 170,212 EUR0.9451 26 March 2025 105,157 EUR0.9485 27 March 2025 166,044 EUR0.9436 28 March 2025 174,732 EUR0.9400

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on 20 March 2025 (the "Programme"). Purchases made under the share buyback programme will be announced on a weekly basis.

All shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled. This announcement is being made in accordance with Article 5 (1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as amended.

Issuer name: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 ISIN: IE00BJ34P519

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

