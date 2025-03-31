LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment company 3i Infrastructure Plc (3IN.L), in its pre-close update for the period from 1 October 2024 to 28 March 2025, announced that it expects to report another period of strong performance for fiscal year 2025.Total income and non-income cash for the period was 273 million pounds, 163% higher than the comparable period in the prior year. The increase was principally due to distributions following the refinancing activity in the period.The company said it is on track to deliver the fiscal year 2025 dividend target of 12.65 pence per share, up 6.3% from fiscal year 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX