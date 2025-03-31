Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the reverse circulation ("RC") Scout Drilling Program completed on the southeastern side of the DPB M&I Conversion area on its 100% owned Tonopah West project located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States.

Starting in late December 2024 and finishing in late January 2025, the Company completed ten exploration RC drillholes in the eastern portion of the DPB area and the adjacent Ohio target to test for gold and silver along a structural zone and beneath a felsic sill. A total of 3,857 metres (12,655 ft) was drilled. The program was very successful with silver and gold being returned from all targets.

SCOUT PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

Assays from our reverse circulation scout drill program have returned significant gold & silver values in 7 drillholes that have successfully expanded the footprint of mineralization up to 1,200 metres to the east of the existing DPB resource toward the historic Ohio mine;

These intercepts cover a new zone of mineralization not included in the 2024 resource that may impact the upcoming DPB South resource update (Q3, 2025) ;

TW25-128 which returned 9.6 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 1,198 g/t silver over 1.52-metres (2,063 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq)) from 292 metres in the Ohio area;

TW25-133 returned multiple thick zones of mineralization including 10.46 g/t gold and 10.6 g/t silver over 4.57-metres (952 g/t AgEq) including 1.52 metres grading 21.45 g/t gold and 15.7 g/t silver (1,948 g/t AgEq) from 309 metres and 3.05 metres grading 270 g/t AgEq (129 g/t silver and 1.57 g/t gold) from 280 metres;

TW25-130 cut 1.52 metres of 587 g/t AgEq (3.3 g/t gold and 290 g/t silver) from 189 metres

Assays from multiple drillholes have extended the Merten vein system by 540 metres along strike to the east of the main DPB South resource. With the inclusion of discovery hole TW25-128, targeting an area historic miners referred to as the Ohio vein, the mineralized trend could extend up to 1,200-metres in length;

Additional drilling has been deployed to this area and assays for three core holes, TXC25-133, -134 and -135 are pending.

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and CEO, stated, "Results from our RC Scout drilling program confirm the discovery of a new high-grade gold and silver structural zone extending 1.2 kilometres (km) east from our existing resource shell. Historic miners referred to this eastern target area as the Ohio Vein, a substantial producer in the early 1900's, but until now, its mineralization had remained elusive. With every drillhole in this program returning elevated grades across the trend, the scale of the project has increased dramatically, with the results suggesting significant new high-grade tonnage potential. Coupled with our recently released expansion results (see February 24, 2025 news release), where we successfully stepped out 500 metres to the northwest, we have increased the footprint of high-grade mineralization along the vein corridor by over 65% this year, adding an additional 1.7km of drill-defined strike. We have already deployed additional drilling to this new zone, with assays for three core drillholes pending."

TW25-133 returned significant silver and gold with values starting at 309-metres grading 10.46 g/t gold and 10.6 g/.t silver over 4.57 metres (952 g/t AgEq). This mineralization extends the Merten vein 540 metres to the east-southeast of the main DPB South resource. With the inclusion of TW25-128 which returned 9.6 g/t gold and 1198 g/t silver over 1.5-metres (2,063 g/t AgEq), the zone could be up to 1,200-metres in cohesive strike. Table 1 summarizes the assay results (150 g/t AgEq cutoff).

Table 1: Scout Drilling Program results above 150 g/t AgEq

Drillhole ID Hole Type Area From (m) To (m) Drill Interval (m) Ag g/t Au g/t AgEq g/t TW25-125 RC DPB East 220.98 222.50 1.52 76.41 2.010 257.3 TW25-127 RC DPB East 390.15 391.67 1.52 8.00 1.750 165.5 TW25-130 RC DPB East 188.98 190.50 1.52 290.00 3.300 587.0 TW25-132 RC DPB East 245.36 246.89 1.52 78.58 1.180 184.8 TW25-133 RC DPB East 280.42 283.47 3.05 129.08 1.575 270.8 TW25-133 RC DPB East 309.37 313.95 4.57 10.65 10.456 951.8 Including 309.37 310.90 1.52 15.73 21.467 1,948.0 TW25-128 RC Ohio 292.61 294.13 1.52 1,198.00 9.610 2,063.0 TW25-128 RC Ohio 297.18 298.71 1.52 219.00 1.720 373.8 TW25-131 RC Ohio 269.75 271.27 1.52 89.10 2.630 325.8 AgEq gpt=(Au gpt*90)+Ag gpt; True thickness unknown at this time; Cut-off grade is 150 gpt AgEq;

RC = Reverse Circulation Drilling

Drilling suggests the Merten vein extends eastward and is arched and dips southward. This orientation suggests multiple ring structures associated with the Fraction caldera. An inner structure hosting the Victor and DPB North (Denver and Paymaster) resources, and an outer, more southern, ring structure hosting DPB South (Merten and Bermuda) and the NW Stepout resources. The arching geometry of the Merten vein is similar to that described from the historic Ohio vein which was 15 metres thick when mined in the early 1900s1. Given the geometry and location, the Merten is potentially the extension of the Ohio vein.

The mineralized zone traced by these assay results is new and not included in the 2024 resource. These results may have a substantive impact on the planned DPB South resource update scheduled for Q3 2025.

Drillholes TW24-124, TW25-126 and TW25-129 did not return assay values above 150 g/t AgEq. TW24-124 and TW25-126 were in the DPB area while TW25-129 was collared in the Ohio area. These drillholes had mineralization which ranged between 49 to 60 g/t AgEq. Assays for three core holes, TXC25-133, -134 and -135 are pending.

Figure 1: Tonopah West expansion potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/246695_336acd68342adaaa_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Drillhole location map for Scout Drilling Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/246695_336acd68342adaaa_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Geologic cross section along 478540E

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/246695_336acd68342adaaa_003full.jpg

Table 2: Drillhole location information for Scout Drilling Program (UTM NAD1927, Zone 11)

Drillhole ID Area Type UTM_NAD27 E UTM_NAD27 N Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Inclination TW24-124 DPB South RC 478302.85 4213183.18 1791.54 411.48 180 -60 TW25-125 DPB South RC 478405.39 4213117.90 1797.06 304.80 0 -90 TW25-126 DPB South RC 478400.97 4213055.72 1799.52 409.96 0 -90 TW25-127 DPB South RC 478529.61 4213096.32 1804.59 422.15 180 -60 TW25-128 Ohio RC 479078.57 4213217.73 1841.08 330.71 120 -50 TW25-129 Ohio RC 478672.26 4213471.00 1805.18 335.28 180 -73 TW25-130 DPB South RC 478408.03 4213388.75 1792.68 403.86 0 -90 TW25-131 Ohio RC 478781.26 4213164.87 1826.77 342.90 120 -50 TW25-132 DPB South RC 478309.51 4213188.54 1791.67 464.82 0 -70 TW25-133 DPB South RC 478525.85 4212989.45 1808.48 431.29 0 -90

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The RC samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.

The RC samples are lined out at the lab and logged into AAL's system. The samples are dried, crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm) and a 250-gram sub-sample split is collected and pulverized to 200 mesh (74 micron) in a ring and puck pulverizer. Then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split (FA-PB30-ICP). Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis (ICP-5AM48). Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish (GRAVAU30 and GRAVAG30). Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified reference material approximately every 15th to 20th sample.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the Company's drill program at Tonopah West and the anticipated objectives and results therefrom; the Company's objective to connect the DPB and NW step-out areas; the Company's de-risking initiatives at Tonopah West; estimates of mineral resource quantities and qualities; estimates of mineralization from drilling geological information projected from sampling results; and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones and the potential addition of new high-grade tonnage to the Company's existing mineral resource estimate.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 All historic production information from Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology, Bulletin 51

