Valneva Submits Adolescent Label Extension Application for its Chikungunya Vaccine, IXCHIQ, to UK MHRA

Saint Herblain (France), March 31, 2025 - Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced that it has submitted a label extension application to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the United Kingdom (UK) to potentially expand the use of its chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ®, currently approved in adults1, to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the UK. This submission follows the recent positive opinion of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on extension of IXCHIQ® label to adolescents in the European Union (EU)2.

IXCHIQ® is the world's first licensed chikungunya vaccine available to address this significant unmet medical need. It is approved in the U.S.3, Europe4, Canada5 and the UK for the prevention of disease caused by the chikungunya virus in individuals 18 years of age and older.

Chikungunya has become an increasingly pressing public health issue, with outbreaks currently ongoing in India, Brazil and the French Island of La Réunion. Valneva announced last week that it has responded to the French government's call for supply of IXCHIQ® in La Réunion and that it will provide 40,000 doses to the Island's wholesalers, with an option to provide more6.

Juan Carlos Jaramillo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Valneva, commented, "Given the substantial risk that chikungunya presents to people residing in or traveling to endemic regions, it's imperative to ensure the vaccine is available to all age groups. Broader accessibility would certainly help provide protection and mitigate the burden of this debilitating illness, which is currently spreading in areas that were previously unaffected. The long-term durability of the immune response is also extremely important, especially for endemic countries where access to immunization can be difficult."

Valneva is focused on expanding the vaccine's label and access. Label extension applications to adolescent were submitted in Europe, the United-States, Canada and the UK based on positive six-month adolescent Phase 3 data which showed that a single-dose vaccination with IXCHIQ® induces a high and sustained immune response in 99.1% of adolescents, and that the vaccine was generally well tolerated7. Valneva reported further positive Phase 3 data in adolescents earlier this year, which showed a sustained 98.3% sero-response rate one-year after single vaccination with IXCHIQ®8. The Lancet Infectious Diseases, a world leading infectious diseases journal, also published an article showing that the vaccine was well tolerated in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years 28 days after a single injection, regardless of previous chikungunya virus (CHIKV) infection.

Additionally, in the third quarter of 2024, the Company expanded its partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI)9, with support from the EU Horizon Europe program, through a $41.3 million grant to advance broader access to the vaccine in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs), post-marketing studies and research to support potential label extensions in children, adolescents and pregnant women.

Within the framework of this partnership, Valneva recently announced the signing of an exclusive license agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII)10, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by number of doses, enabling the supply of the vaccine in Asia, with a commitment to priority supply of the chikungunya vaccine at an affordable price to public health markets in LMICs.

This new agreement complements the license agreement Valneva signed in 2021 with Instituto Butantan in Brazil for the development, manufacturing and marketing of a local chikungunya vaccine at an affordable price for distribution in Latin American countries and selected LMICs affected by the disease.

About Chikungunya

Chikungunya virus (CHIKV) is a mosquito-borne viral disease spread by the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes which causes fever, severe joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. Joint pain is often debilitating and can persist for weeks to years11.

In 2004, the disease began to spread quickly, causing large-scale outbreaks around the world. Since the re-emergence of the virus, CHIKV has now been identified in over 110 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas12. Between 2013 and 2023, more than 3.7 million cases were reported in the Americas13 and the economic impact is considered to be significant. The medical and economic burden is expected to grow with climate change as the mosquito vectors that transmit the disease continue to spread geographically. As such, the World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted chikungunya as a major public health problem.14

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines, including the world's first chikungunya vaccine, as well as certain third-party vaccines.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world's most clinically advanced tetravalent Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats. More information is available at www.valneva.com.







About CEPI

CEPI was launched in 2017 as an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic and civil organizations. Its mission is to accelerate the development of vaccines and other biologic countermeasures against epidemic and pandemic threats so they can be accessible to all people in need. CEPI has supported the development of more than 50 vaccine candidates or platform technologies against multiple known high-risk pathogens or a future Disease X. Central to CEPI's pandemic-beating five-year plan for 2022-2026 is the '100 Days Mission' to compress the time taken to develop safe, effective, globally accessible vaccines against new threats to just 100 days.

Learn more at CEPI.net. Follow us on X (@CEPIvaccines), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Horizon Europe

Horizon Europe - HorizonEU - is the European Union's flagship Research and Innovation programme, part of the EU-long-term Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) with a budget of €95.5 billion to spend over a seven-year period (2021-2027). Under Horizon Europe, health research will be supported with the aim to find new ways to keep people healthy, prevent diseases, develop better diagnostics and more effective therapies, use personalised medicine approaches to improve healthcare and wellbeing, and take up innovative health technologies, such as digital ones.

