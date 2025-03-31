Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce the launch of its unique adjacent cybersecurity awareness training solution for the approximately 34.4 million small to mid-size businesses (SMBs) in North America.

Cyber criminals are increasingly targeting SMBs because they often lack strong cybersecurity defenses:

Nearly 50% of cyberattacks target SMBs

60% of SMBs shut down permanently after a ransomware attack

The average cost of a data breach is $4.88 million

74% of data breaches happen due to human error

Current cybersecurity awareness training solutions are not tailored for SMBs and are not teaching the specific methods cyber criminals are using, the red flags to watch out for and how to avoid becoming a victim.

CyberCatch's Cybersecurity Awareness Training (CAT) solution provides:

10 essential video-based bite-size learning modules, each only 5 minutes, tailored specifically for SMBs

Highly engaging modules, accessible on all devices, including mobile

Teaches how cyber criminals do it and the current methods such as spear phishing, smishing, vishing, password cracking, WiFi jacking, misconfiguration exploit, ransomware among other hot topics

Real-world case studies for SMBs and updates on emerging threats

Training progress and completion dashboard

"Cyber risk is now at the forefront for SMBs due to the magnified impact from a data breach or ransomware attack. CyberCatch is pleased to launch this unique adjacent solution to make the human firewall strong so SMBs can stay safe from cyber threats," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

"We look forward to also announcing several sales and marketing distribution partnerships soon to drive wide-spread marketplace adoption of CyberCatch's solution among the 34.4 million SMBs in North America," said Huda.

To learn more and watch a demo of CyberCatch's new solution, visit: https://cybercatch.com/cat

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

