LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L), the luxury sports car maker, announced that the Yew Tree Consortium has proposed to further increase its long-term shareholding in the company to approximately 33%. This involves acquiring 75 million new shares at a roughly 7% premium to the closing price of 70 pence per share on 28 March 2025, raising approximately 52.5 million pounds in gross proceeds for the company.As of today, the Yew Tree Consortium owns 27.67% of the issued share capital of the Company. If the Placing completes, on admission of the Placing Shares to listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities, the Yew Tree Consortium would own approximately 33% of the Company's then issued share capital.Aston Martin also proposed to sell its minority investment in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, expecting to realise a premium to the current book value of about 74 million pounds, with no impact to the long-term sponsorship agreement.The proposed transactions are expected to enhance the Group's total liquidity by over 125 million pounds.Aston Martin Lagonda confirmed that current first-quarter of 2025 trading is in line with the guidance previously provided. For the first-quarter of 2025, the Company expects volumes to be broadly in line with the prior year period although, as guided, mix will be negatively impacted by fewer Special deliveries.Based on initial analysis, the Company has slightly revised its fiscal year 2025 volume guidance. It now anticipates modest growth compared to fiscal year 2024. Previously it was expected that mid-single-digit percentage growth.The Group's key financial targets for the year, being positive EBIT for the full year and free cash flow generation in the second half, are unchanged.The company remains committed to delivering on its growth strategy and the medium-term targets for fiscal year 2027/28.