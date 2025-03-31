Image Systems AB: Change of CEO Image Systems AB

After successfully completing the restructuring process in recent years, CEO Johan Friberg, in consultation with the board, has decided to step down as CEO of Image Systems AB. Johan Friberg will remain as CEO of the subsidiary Motion Analysis, at the latest until the end of the year.

The board has appointed Deputy CEO Emilien Saindon as the new CEO of Image Systems AB, effective April 14. Emilien Saindon will also continue in his role as CEO of the subsidiary RemaSawco.



"The board would like to thank Johan for having guided the group with a steady hand during the transformation process. At the same time, we warmly welcome Emilien to his new role and have great confidence that he will deliver the best possible outcome based on the individual conditions of the subsidiaries."

The information in this report is disclosed in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person below on March 31, 2025, at 08:00.

The press release is available on the company's website

http://www.imagesystemsgroup.se

For further information, please contact:

Anders Fransson, Chairman, phone +46 70-738 52 21, e-mail anders.f@tibiakonsult.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading supplier of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By constantly challenging the market's concept and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve increased success in their businesses. The company caters to a large number of industries globally and operations are conducted in two business areas RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approx. 70 employees in several countries. In 2023, the group had a turnover of SEK 171million. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange's Small Cap list and trades under the ticker IS. For further information visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se