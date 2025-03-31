Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited: Zapp EV Appoints Its First Authorised Reseller in Europe

Green Mopeds was founded in London in 2017 to help customers find the best eco friendly electric two-wheelers for urban mobility and commuting

LONDON, March 31, 2025(Nasdaq: ZAPP) ("Zapp EV" or the "Company"), owner of "Zapp", the British electric vehicle brand on a mission to revolutionise personal urban mobility, today announced it has appointed Green Mopeds Ltd. ("Green Mopeds") as its first authorised reseller of Zapp's urban electric motorcycle, i300, throughout Great Britain.

Customers will be able to see i300 on display and arrange for test-rides from the Green Mopeds location in West London. In addition, Green Mopeds will provide delivery and after-sales support utilising Zapp's proprietary drop-ship-direct-to-customer premium service model.

Zapp anticipates fulfilling orders for i300 from its newly opened micro-factory reference site, which can produce up to 21,500 units per year. From this strategic location in the Bangkok Free Trade Zone, Zapp plans to fulfil domestic orders within Thailand as well as export internationally into key markets in Asia and Europe following the recent announcement of homologation in the European Union. The Company also intends to replicate its cost-effective micro-factory in other regions with high demand for two-wheelers, including India, as additional resellers are appointed, and demand grows.

David McIntyre, Chief Operating Officer of Zapp EV, said: "Appointing Green Mopeds to be the first authorised reseller for our award-winning i300 is fitting as a British brand and another significant achievement for our team. Like Zapp, Green Mopeds has a long history on two wheels and shares a common goal to improve urban mobility while going 100% electric. We look forward to working with Green Mopeds and other partners in Europe and Asia as we scale further."

Jeremy Boorer, Director of Green Mopeds, added: "We pride ourselves on bringing the latest environmentally friendly electric motorcycles, mopeds and street-legal scooters to our customers across the country. Zapp's mission is perfectly aligned with ours, and adding i300 to our product line-up introduces a new category of two-wheeler blending the performance usually found only in a step-over with the convenience of a step-through form factor that we expect will be popular with riders."

