WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
31.03.25
08:19 Uhr
15,800 Euro
-0,100
-0,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,60016,70012:45
PR Newswire
31.03.2025 12:18 Uhr
95 Leser
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 28 March 2025 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,530.11p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,536.71p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.8%. There are currently 82,317,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

31 March 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
