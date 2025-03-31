Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an aggressive drill-out of the Company's 100% owned Ana Paula deposit. The company will mobilize two drill rigs in April to commence the program.

Heliostar CEO Charles Funk comments, "We have always wanted to push harder at Ana Paula, and now we can commence the largest drill program in the Company's history. We see potential to further improve the resource at Ana Paula. The program will infill the current resource, step out to expand its boundaries and explore untested areas on the property. Both we and our shareholders have been keen for this opportunity, and it's time to turn the rigs loose at Ana Paula."

Ana Paula Drill Program

Figure 1: A plan map of the Ana Paula 2023 Mineral Resource clipped to greater than 2g/t gold. Select Infill and Exploration targets labelled.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/246653_16f03feae40ff995_001full.jpg

The 2025 program will focus on three aspects to improve the Ana Paula resource:

Infill Drilling - Section-by-section drilling on the preferred north-to-south orientation. This will focus on converting inferred ounces to higher confidence categories for underground mining at the High Grade and Parallel Panels (Figure 1).

Testing the Extent of Satellite Zones - We will follow up on recent drill intercepts that include 16.0 metres at 16.7 grams per tonne (g/t) gold to the west of the High Grade Panel and 24.0 metres at 5.1 g/t gold over 150 metres beneath the High Grade Panel (Figure 2).

Testing Exploration Targets North of the Parallel Panel - The 2023 resource estimate highlights a number of poorly defined high-grade gold intercepts. These intercepts model as discrete zones of high-grade mineralization but remain poorly defined due to a lack of drilling. Heliostar believes these may be repetitions to the north of the interpreted east-west fault controls that host the High Grade Panel and Parallel Panels. They represent excellent exploration targets for the growth of the Ana Paula deposit (Figure 3).

Figure 2: A cross-section with the resource model from 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate highlighting the High Grade Panel (clipped to greater than 2 g/t gold resource blocks) and hole AP-24-319, an open deeper intercept to be followed up with the planned program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/246653_16f03feae40ff995_002full.jpg

Figure 3: A north-south section through the 2023 Ana Paula Resource. Major zones, the High Grade Panel, Parallel Panel and Expansion Zone, are labelled along with new northern exploration targets that will be tested in the 2025 drilling program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/246653_16f03feae40ff995_003full.jpg

The company expects the drill program to be continuous through the remainder of 2025 and provide steady newsflow over this period.

Statement of Qualified Person

Stewart Harris, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Harris is employed as Exploration Manager of the Company.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar aims to grow to become a mid-tier gold producer. The Company is focused on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico and has recently entered into an agreement to acquire a portfolio of production and development assets in Mexico.

