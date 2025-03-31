Q4 2024 marked Vext's strongest operating quarter in recent years, with growth across revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow.

Revenue of $10.2 million in Q4 2024 (+13% QoQ), driven by Ohio adult-use sales and continued execution in Arizona.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $3.2 million in Q4 2024 (vs. $0.5 million in Q4 2023), reflecting profitability expansion as Ohio scaled, supported by operating leverage, continued efficiency, and disciplined cost control.

Cash flow from operations turned positive in Q4 2024, reaching $4 million (vs. -$0.7 million YTD at Q3 2024).

Secured approval from the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control ("DCC") to complete the previously announced acquisition of Big Perm dispensaries in Athens and Jeffersonville.

On track to reach Ohio's dispensary license cap of eight (8) by early 2026, pending completion of ongoing transactions and additional licensing under the DCC's 10(B) license program.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("VEXT" or the "Company") a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio, today reported its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024. All currency references used in this news release are in U.S. currency unless otherwise noted.

Summary Financial Results





FY 2024



FY 2023



Q4 2024



Q4 2023



Q3 2024

Revenue $ 35,997,581

$ 34,812,310

$ 10,193,721

$ 8,415,253

$ 8,986,909

EBITDA1 $ (2,611,926 ) $ 16,582,561

$ (2,422,054 ) $ 12,275,213

$ 1,924,664

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 9,152,776

$ 5,527,605

$ 3,238,448

$ 550,621

$ 2,873,020

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)1

25%



16%



32%



7%



32%



Management Commentary

Eric Offenberger, CEO of Vext, commented, "2024 was a pivotal year for Vext, as we successfully executed our strategy and delivered strong growth despite a challenging consumer environment. The launch of Ohio's adult-use market marked an inflection point, and we are already seeing the benefits from our investments in the state, with Q4 2024 revenue growing 13% sequentially to $10.2 million. Our Jackson and Columbus retail locations, combined, delivered ~40% sequential growth in Q4, demonstrating the strength of the vertically integrated platform we have built. In Arizona, despite a 25% decline in statewide per-store sales, our team's operational strength remained evident. We successfully drove retail traffic, preserved gross margins, and leveraged improved yields from our efficient Eloy cultivation facility, enabling us to sustain share in this challenging market. This balanced approach across both markets translated into solid financial performance for the quarter and full year, culminating in $3.3 million in positive cash flow from operations at year-end."

"As we move into 2025, our focus remains on driving free cash flow, reducing debt, and maximizing shareholder value. Today's regulatory approval puts us on track to double our current retail footprint in Ohio and reach the state cap of eight (8) dispensaries by early 2026. Alongside continued optimization in Arizona, we are well-positioned to grow market share and drive long-term profitability," added Mr. Offenberger.

Announces Regulatory Approval for the Completion of Ohio Expansion Transaction, Doubling Ohio Retail Footprint

The Company announced today that it has received approval from the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control to complete the previously announced acquisition of two cannabis dispensaries from Big Perm's Dispensary Ohio, LLC ("Big Perm"), together with all related licenses and assets, other than certain excluded assets (the "Ohio Expansion Transaction").

Upon completion of the Ohio Expansion Transaction, Vext will operate four dispensaries in the State of Ohio, adding dispensaries in Athens and Jeffersonville to its existing locations in Jackson and Columbus. Closing of the Ohio Expansion Transaction is expected to occur imminently.

Summary of Recent Announcements

On December 11, 2024, the Company announced that it had been granted a provisional license by the DCC for a cannabis dispensary in Portsmouth, Ohio. This marks Vext's fifth Ohio dispensary (assuming completion of the Ohio Expansion Transaction) and is expected to commence operations in Q2 or Q3 of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

Subsequent to the quarter and year-end, on February 13, 2025, Vext announced the relocation and expansion of its Herbal Wellness Center dispensary in Jackson, Ohio.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release contains certain "non-IFRS financial measures" (equivalent to "non-GAAP financial measures", as such term is defined in National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure ("NI 52-112")), "non-IFRS ratios" (equivalent to "non-GAAP ratios", as such term is defined in NI 52-112), including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA margin". These financial measures do not have a standardized definition under IFRS, nor are they calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income (loss) from operations, as reported, before interest and tax, adjusted to exclude extraordinary items, non-recurring items, other non-cash items, including stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange and acquisition related costs, if applicable. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA margin" as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.

The Company has provided these financial measures as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that these supplemental financial measures provide a valuable additional measure to use when analyzing the operating performance of the business. These supplemental financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein.

The following information provides reconciliations of the non-IFRS financial measures presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.





FY 2024



FY 2023



Q4 2024



Q4 2023



Q3 2024

Revenue $ 35,997,581

$ 34,812,310

$ 10,193,721

$ 8,415,253

$ 8,986,909

Net Income after taxes $ (22,435,177 ) $ 4,398,447

$ (9,214,962 ) $ 5,628,139

$ (2,496,768 ) Interest (Net)

3,330,520



3,654,413



901,410



826,062



826,598

Income Taxes

1,312,994



(1,035,704 )

2,019,604



2,310,796



(238,844 ) Depreciation & Amortization

15,179,737



9,565,404



3,871,894



3,510,216



3,833,678

EBITDA $ (2,611,926 ) $ 16,582,560

$ (2,422,054 ) $ 12,275,213

$ 1,924,664

Accretion

373,953



(19,002 )

373,953



(989 )

-

Share (Profit) / Loss on JVs

3,650,904



87,551



3,248,283



(65,285 )

121,335

Share-based compensation

695,507



384,611



55,662



111,794



392,912

(Gain)/Loss on Asset Disposal

146,654



800,154



143,298



800,154



1,912

Loan costs WPCU loan

-



742,378



-



-



-

FV of WPCU loan

650,876



2,171,313



(317,930 )

1,634,445



612,086

Loan costs EWB amortized

177,687



288,775



44,287



155,068



44,287

FV of APP1803 option

2,022,211



2,633,784



-



2,633,784



-

RSU Taxes

181,465



88,162



177,266



3,789



-

Foreign Exchange

(175 )

5,365



1,294



1,881



-

ERC tax credit

(445 )

(1,680,793 )

-



-



(445 ) Change in FV of Biological

2,543,143



1,649,532



1,934,389



1,207,553



(223,731 ) FV increment on acquired inventory sold

1,322,922



-



-



-



-

Gain on acquisition of control and bargain purchase

-



(20,550,163 )

-



(20,550,163 )

-

Reserves on Notes Receivable and Investments in Joint Operations

-



1,403,377



-



1,403,377



-

Executive Chairman Severance

-



940,000



-



940,000



-

Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,152,776

$ 5,527,604

$ 3,238,448

$ 550,621

$ 2,873,020

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)1

25.4%



15.9%



31.8%



6.5%



32.0%



About VEXT Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio. Vext's expertise spans from cultivation through to retail operations in its key markets. Based out of Arizona, Vext owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, fully built-out manufacturing facilities as well as dispensaries in both Arizona and Ohio. The Company manufactures Vapen, one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands in Arizona. Its selection of award-winning products are created with Vext's in-house, high-quality flower and distributed across Arizona and Ohio. Vext's leadership team brings a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state operations. The Company's primary focus is to continue growing in its core states of Arizona and Ohio, bringing together cutting-edge science, manufacturing, and marketing to provide a reliable and valuable customer experience while generating shareholder value.

Vext Science, Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at www.vextscience.com and connect with Vext on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

