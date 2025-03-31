Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FWB: 1QC1) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received updated permit approval corresponding to a focused 3,000 metre drill program at its Madison Copper-Gold project located in Silver Star, Montana, which is expected to commence in early Q2/2025. The drill program will test two porphyry targets, multiple skarn extensions and high-grade fault systems (see Figures 1-4).

The Madison Project ("Madison" or the "Project") has undergone a transformative process of review and integration, consolidating decades of exploration data, historical drilling records, geophysical and geochemical surveys, and field mapping efforts, and revealed five priority target areas, providing the foundation for a district-wide exploration strategy aimed at uncovering the full mineral potential of the Project.

"Following an intensive exploration campaign throughout 2024, we meticulously analyzed and validated a wealth of newly identified targets and substantiated the Project's potential for diverse mineralization styles, including skarn-hosted deposits, orogenic gold veins, porphyry-style systems and carbonate replacement mineralization," commented Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration and Qualified Person for the project. "This next phase of drilling will include near-mine extension drilling at the Broadway mine area, while also testing highly prospective porphyry concepts and regional discovery targets. We believe we are taking the most informed discovery shots drilled to-date at the Project."

The program is expected to demonstrate significant potential across the Madison district, advancing the Company's vision of uncovering a copper-gold system of meaningful scale.

Silverstar Fault Complex - Unlocking Exploration Upside

Central to the Company's exploration strategy is the Silverstar Fault Complex, a significant structural feature that underpins the district-wide drilling program. This fault complex has emerged as a critical control on mineralization, offering insights into the architecture of the Madison Project. Induced Polarization (IP) surveys have revealed compelling geophysical anomalies along the fault system, identifying highly prospective zones of chargeability and resistivity.

The upcoming drill campaign will strategically target these high-priority zones, leveraging the Silverstar Fault Complex as a structural guide to test for skarn, porphyry, and orogenic mineralization in undrilled areas.





Figure 1: 2025 planned drill sites shown on magnetic base map.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/246579_56e02165243bcb8c_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Section A/A' Proposed 2025 drill traces on IP base map (holes projected onto the section).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/246579_56e02165243bcb8c_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Section B/B' proposed 2025 drill traces on IP background (holes projected onto the section).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/246579_56e02165243bcb8c_003full.jpg

Table 1. Sampling Highlights from 2024 Program





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/246579_56e02165243bcb8c_004full.jpg

Note 1: Sample coordinates are in WGS84 UTM

Disclaimer note: Grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Madison Project Sampling and Analysis Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement

American Pacific is committed to maintaining high standards of accuracy and reliability in sampling and analysis procedures. The following Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) measures are employed in the sampling and analysis processes.

Analytical Methods for the project include:

Paragon Labs

50AR-MS : Multi-element analysis (50 elements) using Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-MS for trace elements.

: Multi-element analysis (50 elements) using Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-MS for trace elements. AUAG-GR30 : Gold and silver analysis via 30g fire assay with gravimetric finish for high-precision results.

: Gold and silver analysis via 30g fire assay with gravimetric finish for high-precision results. Au-FA30 : Gold determination using fire assay with Aqua Regia digestion and spectroscopy for detailed concentration measurement.

: Gold determination using fire assay with Aqua Regia digestion and spectroscopy for detailed concentration measurement. OLAR-OES: Over-limit Aqua Regia digestion ensures accurate results for high-concentration samples.

ALS Global

Ag-OG62 : Silver analysis with Four-Acid digestion for ore-grade concentrations.

: Silver analysis with Four-Acid digestion for ore-grade concentrations. ME-OG62 : Comprehensive ore-grade element profiling using ICP-AES.

: Comprehensive ore-grade element profiling using ICP-AES. Cu-OG62 : Copper-focused analysis tailored for economic studies.

: Copper-focused analysis tailored for economic studies. Pb-OG62 : Lead quantification for precise ore-grade mapping.

: Lead quantification for precise ore-grade mapping. ME-GRA21: High-precision gold and silver determination using fire assay with gravimetric finish.

About the Madison Copper-Gold Project

The Madison Project was host to small-scale production that concluded in 2012, with 2.7 million pounds of copper produced at grades ranging from 20-35% copper. Subsequent drilling at Madison in 2017 included 30.18 metres of 24.50 g/t gold and 0.39% copper and 10.97 metres of 41.65 g/t gold and 0.38% copper (UG17-05 and UG17-06, respectively). Full disclosure can be found in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project (americanpacificmining.com)

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company has two flagship assets: 100%-owned Palmer Project, a Volcanic Massive Sulphide-Sulphate (VMS) project in Alaska, and the 100%-owned Madison Project, a past-producing copper-gold project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Also, in American Pacific's asset portfolio are three high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA: the Ziggurat Gold project, the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project; and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

References: Analysis of a Deep Induced Polarization (IP) Survey for Broadway Gold Mining, Madison Project, Montana USA; Robert S. Middelton P.Eng

Madison Gold - Copper Project near Whitehall, Montana Induced Polarization/Resistivity Results, July 18, 2008; Gradient Geophysics, Inc.

On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors:

Warwick Smith, CEO & Director

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

