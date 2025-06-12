Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC1) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has concluded at its 100%-owned Madison Copper-Gold Project ("Madison" or the "Project") located in Silver Star, Montana. The first phase of 2025 drilling included a total of eight (8) reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes for 1,795 metres testing four priority target areas identified through extensive data integration and analysis. Assay results from the program are expected to be released in July 2025.

Phase I 2025 drilling focused on porphyry and skarn targets located laterally and down plunge of known mineralization in addition to targets adjacent to the Broadway mine area. A larger second phase of core drilling is planned to test additional porphyry, skarn and regional discovery target areas that were part of a second permit. Successes from the first phase of drilling will also be followed up on as part of H2 2025 drilling.

"Our 2025 drilling has strategically focused on high-impact targets that we believe can deliver substantial value to our shareholders by revealing the true scale of the system beyond previously mined areas," said CEO Warwick Smith. "We look forward to assay results from the RC program and preparing for an exciting follow up campaign that will include further step-out and deeper drilling later this year."

Madison Project Sampling and Analysis Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement

American Pacific is committed to maintaining high standards of accuracy and reliability in sampling and analysis procedures. The following Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) measures are employed in the sampling and analysis processes.

Analytical Methods for the project include:

Paragon Labs

50AR-MS : Multi-element analysis (50 elements) using Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-MS for trace elements.

AuAg-GR30 : Gold and silver analysis via 30g fire assay with gravimetric finish for high-precision results.

Au-FA30 : Gold determination using fire assay with Aqua Regia digestion and spectroscopy for detailed concentration measurement.

OLAR-ASS: Over-limit Aqua Regia digestion ensures accurate results for high-concentration samples.

About the Madison Copper-Gold Project

The Madison Project was host to small-scale production that concluded in 2012, with 2.7 million pounds of copper produced at grades ranging from 20-35% copper. Subsequent drilling at Madison in 2017 included 30.18 metres of 24.50 g/t gold and 0.39% copper and 10.97 metres of 41.65 g/t gold and 0.38% copper (UG17-05 and UG17-06, respectively). Full disclosure can be found in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project (americanpacificmining.com).

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company has two flagship assets: 100%-owned Palmer Project, a Volcanic Massive Sulphide-Sulphate (VMS) project in Alaska, and the 100%-owned Madison Project, a past-producing copper-gold project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Also, in American Pacific's asset portfolio are three high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA: the Ziggurat Gold project, the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project; and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

