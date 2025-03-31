WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lake Odessa, Michigan-based Cargill Kitchen Solutions is recalling around 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products that may contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.The recall involves 'egg beaters Original Liquid Egg Substitute' and Use By Aug 10 2025; 'egg beaters Cage-Free Original Liquid Egg Substitute' and Use By Aug 09 2025; 'egg beaters Cage-Free Original Frozen Egg Substitute' and 'egg beaters No Enjauladas Original Sustituto De Huevo Congelado' and Use By Mar 07 2026; and 'Bob Evans Better'n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites' and USE BY AUG 10 2025.The products subject to recall were produced on March 12 and 13, and are available in 32-oz. (2-lb.) carton, with establishment number 'G1804' ink-jetted on the carton.The impacted items were shipped to distributor locations in Ohio and Texas and for foodservice use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa. There is a possibility that the products were distributed across the United States.The recall was initiated after the FSIS received a tip about the potential contamination of these products. Following a probe and the thorough assessment of the contents of the cleaning solution by FSIS scientists, it was finalized that the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible, resulting in a Class III recallThere have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far, although the FSIS does not expect any adverse health effects for Class III recalled products.Over concern that some product may be in consumers' or foodservice refrigerators or freezers, the agency urged them to throw away or return the recalled products to the place of purchase.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX