Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Mining Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 450,000 restricted share units with a term of 1 year and 700,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company, in accordance with the Company's omnibus incentive plan dated August 9, 2024. Each stock option will have an exercise price of C$0.17 and will have a term of 5 years. The grant of the stock options and restricted share units is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Silver X is a rapidly growing silver producer-developer. The Company owns the 20,472-hectare Nueva Recuperada Silver Project in Central Peru and produces silver, gold, lead and zinc from its Tangana Mining Unit. Silver X is building a premier silver company aiming to deliver outstanding value to all stakeholders, consolidating and developing undervalued assets, adding resources, and increasing production while aspiring to sustain the communities that support us and stewarding the environment. Current production, paired with immediate development and brownfield expansion opportunities, present investors with the opportunity to invest in the early stages of a silver producer with strong growth prospects. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

