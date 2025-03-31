Record yearly revenue and interest income of $62.1 million, an increase of 108% compared with Fiscal Year 2023

Processed over $3.57 billion in crypto trading volumes in Fiscal Year 2024, an increase of 28% compared with Fiscal Year 2023

Achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $12 million in 2024

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) ("WonderFi" or the "Company"), a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. All financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

"WonderFi delivered another year of record financial performance in 2024, reinforcing our position as Canada's leading crypto platform. Over the past two years, we have achieved tremendous growth, scaling our platform, increasing trading volumes, and expanding our assets under custody-all while continuing to provide Canadians with a trusted and secure way to access crypto assets. Our financial results this year are a testament to our vision and execution," said Dean Skurka, CEO of WonderFi.

"Our journey to becoming Canada's largest and most trusted crypto ecosystem truly began just over three years ago with the acquisition of Bitbuy. Since then, we have accelerated our growth by bringing in Coinsquare and other key acquisitions, strengthening our platform and expanding our reach through our great brands. As we move into 2025, WonderFi is well-positioned to build on this momentum, continue innovating, and drive long-term value for our shareholders," added Mr. Skurka.

Key Financial Highlights for 2024:

Bitbuy, Coinsquare, and SmartPay generated combined revenue and interest income of $62.1 million in 2024, representing a 108% increase compared with Fiscal Year 2023.

Cash and digital assets balance increased to $48.7 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting a 31% increase compared with Fiscal Year 2023.

Generated adjusted EBITDA of $12 million in 2024, compared to a negative $4.8 million in 2023, marking an increase of 345% year over year.

Operating Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:

WonderFi's wholly owned platforms processed over $3.57 billion in crypto trading volumes during Fiscal Year 2024, representing a 28% increase compared with Fiscal Year 2023.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare surpassed $2.1 billion in client assets under custody as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 109% compared to the end of Fiscal Year 2023.

Completed the acquisition of FX Institutions Pty. Ltd., establishing WonderFi's international expansion efforts in Australia and APAC.

Completed the acquisition of the Canadian client accounts of Bitstamp, and migrated them to Bitbuy, expanding WonderFi's Canadian client base and strengthening the Company's position in the domestic market.

Successfully migrated Bitbuy client accounts to Coinsquare Capital Markets Limited, realizing significant operational and cost synergies.

Launched WonderFi Labs, WonderFi's Web3-focused innovation arm.

Repurchased and cancelled 12,463,854 common shares as part of the NCIB program.

Highlights Subsequent to Fiscal Year 2024:

In January, WonderFi acquired Blade Labs' Solana-focused intellectual property, including the Solana debugging tool Bokken and other Solana related technology to enhance its on-chain capabilities.

In February, WonderFi Labs introduced the Wonder Wallet, a decentralized finance (DeFi) application built on the ZKsync Layer-2 blockchain, offering users scalable and cost-efficient access to DeFi services. The testnet of the Layer-2 blockchain Wonder Chain was also launched with full launch planned for mid-2025.

In February, WonderFi launched Bitcoin.ca, a platform dedicated to providing investor education about Bitcoin for individuals and corporations in Canada.

In March, WonderFi signed a Letter of Intent with Eightcap to provide users of its Bitbuy and Coinsquare platforms access to derivatives across various financial markets, including foreign exchange, major indices, oil, metals, and selected stocks.

Access to Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis

Complete financial statements along with related management discussion and analysis can be found in the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+"), the electronic filing system for the disclosure documents of issuers across Canada at www.sedarplus.ca.

About WonderFi

WonderFi is a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With over $2.1 billion in client assets under custody, WonderFi's regulated trading platforms are well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining registrations. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, Smartpay and Bitcoin.ca.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the beliefs of WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control, including, specifically, the entering into of definitive agreements in respect of the partnership, the receipt of regulatory approvals in respect thereof, the timing of launch and the expected benefits of the partnership. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "planned", "estimated", "soon", "potential", "anticipate" or variations of such words.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that it will enter into definitive agreements in respect of the partnership, receive required regulatory approvals, launch within H2 2025, and that the Company's clients will trade in CFDs and that the partnership will have a positive impact on the business of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking financial information and statements are the following: the parties being unable to come to terms in respect of definitive agreements governing the partnership, the parties being unable to receive regulatory approvals, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices and political or economic developments in Canada, Australia and other jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business or in which the Company or partnership may carry on business in the future; and material adverse changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and compliance with extensive government regulation; decisions to modify, pause or discontinue certain treasury management strategies; the Company's and the partnership's ability to provide a competitive service within the regulated crypto asset trading platform industry; the Company's and the partnership's ability to manage its capital and non-capital expenses; the Company's clients not trading in CFDs and the CFD market not maturing or growing as expected. These risks are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty, or other factor on a particular forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty because they are interdependent and the Company's future decisions and actions will depend on management's assessment of all information at the relevant time. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact business, financial condition and results of operation with respect to WonderFi is set out in its management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2024, available on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. All financial amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise expressly identified.

