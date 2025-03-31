Key Highlights

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTC Pink: LUXFD) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") is pleased to provide a general corporate update following the close of a $1.2 million private placement last week, as well as the adoption of an innovative treasury strategy.

Following the successful financing, Luxxfolio is excited to announce its intention to explore the restart of digital asset mining activities, with a specific focus on Litecoin (LTC). This strategic initiative comes as the Company deepens its commitment to the evolving digital payments landscape and the infrastructure that supports it.

As part of its expanding infrastructure roadmap, Luxxfolio also intends to establish and operate a Litecoin (LTC) full node. Running a node will enable the Company to directly validate transactions on the Litecoin blockchain, increase its involvement in network security, and support a growing suite of Litecoin-native services. This move reinforces Luxxfolio's broader objective of contributing to decentralized infrastructure while gaining operational insights that will inform the development of merchant tools, wallet integrations, and other real-world use cases.

In tandem with the mining restart exploration, Luxxfolio is actively evaluating the development of emerging on-chain technologies designed to facilitate the real-world use of cryptocurrency for payments. These efforts include research and potential partnerships in the areas of stablecoin integration, crypto wallet technology, and merchant payment processing solutions. The Company believes this ecosystem-focused approach will position Luxxfolio at the forefront of the transition from speculative crypto use to practical, everyday payment utility. This approach aligns with the Company's previously disclosed proof-of-stake strategy, and will enable Luxxfolio to offer a distinctive, competitive suite of products and solutions.

Luxxfolio intends to provide further details regarding its mining exploration, node deployment and on-chain development initiatives in the coming weeks and months.

In alignment with this strategic direction, Luxxfolio is also announcing the adoption of a Litecoin treasury strategy. The Company has made an initial purchase of 4,982 LTC, reflecting its strong conviction that Litecoin is both (i) strategically positioned as the next emergent cryptocurrency for mainstream payments, as well as (ii) sufficiently stable and liquid as to provide an effective store of the Company's available working capital. As the broader digital asset industry pivots toward real-world utility, Luxxfolio sees Litecoin's network stability, low fees, and high transaction throughput as uniquely suited to meet this demand.

Litecoin (LTC) has emerged as a prominent cryptocurrency for real-world payments due to its fast transaction speeds, low fees, and robust network reliability-attributes that make it an ideal choice for everyday transactions. Designed as a lighter, more efficient alternative to Bitcoin, Litecoin boasts an average block time of just 2.5 minutes, enabling quicker confirmations compared to many other cryptocurrencies. Coupled with its minimal transaction costs, Litecoin offers a practical solution for merchants and consumers seeking seamless, cost-effective payment options. This real-world utility is underscored by its position as the number one cryptocurrency on BitPay, a leading crypto payment processor, where it consistently ranks highest in both transaction volume and value. This dominance on BitPay reflects Litecoin's widespread adoption and trust among users and businesses, solidifying its role as a frontrunner in driving cryptocurrency into mainstream commerce.

"We have a high level of conviction in Litecoin as one of the most reliable and undervalued assets in the digital asset space," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO of Luxxfolio. "With over a decade of continuous operation and a 100% uptime track record, Litecoin has proven itself to be one of the most resilient and secure networks in crypto. As the market shifts its focus from speculation to real-world utility, we believe Litecoin is uniquely positioned to lead. Its strong foundation, low fees, and high transaction throughput make it a standout choice for payments - and a natural fit for our treasury strategy and future infrastructure plans."

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

