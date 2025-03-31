Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: M6B) ("Neural"

or the "Company"), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company dedicated to developing therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, is pleased to announce that shares of the company have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "M6B".

Neural CEO Ian Campbell commented, "Listing our shares on a Frankfurt Stock Exchange will provide us with access to an expanded international investor audience, which we expect to lead to greater liquidity and an internationally diversified shareholder base as we continue to expand our operations. Furthermore, considering our proposed acquisition of Hanf.com, as outlined in our press release dated Oct 3, 2024, we expect that a Frankfurt listing will also serve as a marketing tool to expand awareness of the Hanf.com brand with consumers and investors alike. We believe that the combination of developing new high-impact therapies, while capturing the benefits of strong fundamentals through growing retail sales in Germany once we have completed the Hanf.com transaction, will generate market traction as we continue to pro-actively engage with new and existing audiences."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest securities trading platforms and a key financial hub for European and international investors. With approximately C$2 trillion in trading transactions in 2024[1], Frankfurt is one of the largest and most liquid exchanges globally. Frankfurt's prominence enables companies to engage with both institutional and retail investors from across the globe, while the 'home market' effect provides a strong connection to companies with operations in Germany, a market with over 80 million people[2].

About Neural Therapeutics

Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery, focusing on the development of therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative approach to drug development involves the strategic use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements ("FLS") relating to the outlook for psychedelic markets and related industries, the achievement, and the timing of, certain development milestones and the successful execution of Neural's business strategy, anticipated capitalization and shareholder composition, projected milestones, and the future board and management team composition of Neural.

FLS also include statements concerning anticipated financing, the timing and ability to secure necessary permits required to carry out is research and development activities, the anticipated entry into definitive agreement with CWE European Holding Inc. (dba Hanf.com), anticipated benefits of the transaction with CWE and listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and completion of any related transactions, and statements related to the continued overall advancement of Neural's business and other statements that are not historical facts. FLS are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "plan" and similar expressions. These statements are not statements of historical fact, but rather predictions about future events, which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the inability to raise sufficient funds to execute Neural's business plan; failure to satisfy the conditions imposed by relevant regulators, regulatory restrictions and approvals related to psychedelic-based drug research and development, unforeseen delays in securing intellectual property protections, changes in government regulations and policies impacting Neural's operations; and general economic, market, or industry conditions. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in preparing any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Future events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected due to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Neural's control. Reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Although management considers such information to be reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual outcomes may differ significantly. FLS contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from FLS in Neural's disclosure documents posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

The securities of Neural have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws. The securities may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), unless registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Neural's securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

