MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31
31 March 2025
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")
Result of AGM
MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Group's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which was held earlier today in Woking.
The results of the proxy voting for the AGM are set out below:
Resolution (*Special resolution)
Shares
%
Withheld
For
Against
For
Against
One
338,428,987
-
100.00%
0.00%
1,060,023
Two
338,428,987
-
100.00%
0.00%
1,060,023
Three
337,573,843
855,144
99.75%
0.25%
1,060,023
Four
338,428,987
-
100.00%
0.00%
1,060,023
Five
336,223,843
3,265,167
99.04%
0.96%
-
Six*
336,223,843
3,265,167
99.04%
0.96%
-
For further information please contact:
MediaZest Plc
www.mediazest.com
Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer
via Walbrook PR
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
David Hignell / Adam Cowl
Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)
Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341
Claire Noyce
Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)
Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or mediazest@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth
Alice Woodings
Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 /
+44 (0)7407 804 654
About MediaZest (www.mediazest.com)
MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.
MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/