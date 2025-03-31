MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

31 March 2025

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Result of AGM

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Group's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which was held earlier today in Woking.

The results of the proxy voting for the AGM are set out below:

Resolution (*Special resolution) Shares % Withheld For Against For Against One 338,428,987 - 100.00% 0.00% 1,060,023 Two 338,428,987 - 100.00% 0.00% 1,060,023 Three 337,573,843 855,144 99.75% 0.25% 1,060,023 Four 338,428,987 - 100.00% 0.00% 1,060,023 Five 336,223,843 3,265,167 99.04% 0.96% - Six* 336,223,843 3,265,167 99.04% 0.96% -

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.