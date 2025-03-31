Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9K4 | ISIN: GB00B064NT52 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Berlin
25.09.24
21:33 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.03.2025 14:36 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

31 March 2025

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Result of AGM

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Group's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which was held earlier today in Woking.

The results of the proxy voting for the AGM are set out below:

Resolution (*Special resolution)

Shares

%

Withheld

For

Against

For

Against

One

338,428,987

-

100.00%

0.00%

1,060,023

Two

338,428,987

-

100.00%

0.00%

1,060,023

Three

337,573,843

855,144

99.75%

0.25%

1,060,023

Four

338,428,987

-

100.00%

0.00%

1,060,023

Five

336,223,843

3,265,167

99.04%

0.96%

-

Six*

336,223,843

3,265,167

99.04%

0.96%

-

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc

www.mediazest.com

Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer

via Walbrook PR

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Adam Cowl

Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341

Claire Noyce

Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or mediazest@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth

Alice Woodings

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 /

+44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest (www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.

MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.