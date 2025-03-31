Vancouver, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Fairchild Gold Corp (TSXV: FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Florida-based Jill Kelley has agreed to Chair Fairchild's newly constituted Strategic Advisory Board.

Jill Kelley

Across the global community, Mrs. Kelley is recognized as the "Diplomatic Fixer." She has held significant roles in international leadership and has previously played a crucial part in supporting U.S. operations across more than 60 countries, collectively known as the U.S. Coalition Allies.

Currently, Jill is a diplomatic advisor and board executive to multinational companies. She regularly engages with Presidents, Prime Ministers, and Parliamentarians and Royals to foster diplomatic, security, and economic relationships. As the former honorary ambassador to U.S. Central Command Commander Jim Mattis and special advisor to Central Intelligence Agency Director David Petraeus, she has been known to be the 'connective tissue' to the diplomatic world. CTO Magazine recognized her as "One of the most globally instrumental Arab-American women."

Her extensive network at the highest levels in addition to her executive experience in the mining industry and expertise in the rare earth ecosystem will prove key to Fairchild's ambitions of fast tracking the development of its unique multi metal Copper Chief Project in Nevada as well as capitalizing on other strategic opportunities in the US where the Company's technical team can help unlock value.

Kelley stated, "I look forward to building strategic partnerships and ecosystems to advance both Fairchild's and President Trump's agenda, with the goal of 'Making America Mine Again.'"

The White House's March 20th 2025 Executive Order is one of the most significant policy steps in decades by the US in support of the mining industry which recognizes the importance of domestically sourcing strategic minerals.

Mrs. Kelley will be joined by Mr. Bash Kazi and Mr. Shahal Khan. as inaugural members of the Company's Strategic Advisory Board.

Bash Kazi

Mr. Kazi is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in leadership, management, and entrepreneurship, showcasing expertise across various industries. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the board of Global Empowerment Mission and CEO of KIG, a defense & security contracting firm. As the founder and CEO of KIG, a security and defense sector investment and management firm, Bash has demonstrated remarkable success in delivering billion-dollar programs with US government agencies and foreign military sales programs since 2002. His professional career spans over three decades, with notable tenures at Fortune 500 companies like 3M and Exxon, where he honed his skills in IT, security products, supply chain management, engineering and project management.

Bash's academic background is equally impressive, with degrees from prestigious institutions like McGill and Stanford University. In recent years, he has expanded his entrepreneurial pursuits, investing in and developing innovative solutions in healthcare, electric vehicles, Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity. His passion for making a difference extends beyond his professional endeavors, as he is an accomplished polo and squash player, highlighting his commitment to excellence in all aspects of his life.

Shahal Khan

Mr. Khan is a strategic investor in multiple sectors and is considered to a global economic leader in alternative global finance and New Economic theory per Digital Assets. He is an entrepreneur whose investments globally as socially aware investor (invest for good impact) span over 30 years, with investments encompassing Telecoms, Real Estate, Energy, Natural Resources, Technology (specific emphasis on internet-related communications technologies and advanced cyber security solutions) as well as various agricultural food security sectors. He has been directly responsible for syndication of over $25b USD in equity for projects as a principal through Burkhan LLC and its subsequent wholly owned subsidiaries and SPVs.

He is the Founder of Burkhan LLC, a holding company with diversified investments focusing on reinvesting gains from portfolio investments into companies that have the potential to accelerate sustainability globally. His focus has been to create a global economic system that focuses on the equity of the individual and not debt. His patent pending design for Tempus Network is a culmination of that thought process.

Mr. Khan was born in New York and educated at American University and at Johns Hopkins University in Washington DC.

Executive Chair Appointment

In addition, the creation of a Strategic Advisory Board, the Directors of Fairchild have also elected to appoint one of its directors Nikolas Perrault, who joined the board last week, as its Executive Chairman.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire Fairchild team, we are delighted to welcome Mrs. Kelley, Mr. Kazi and Mr. Khan to the Company. Their extensive network of combined business as well as political relationships will significantly enhance the Company's ability to accelerate its development," stated Mr. Luis Martins, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Fairchild Gold Corp

Fairchild Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's flagship Copper Chief Project is in the historic Goodsprings mining district in Nevada, USA.

