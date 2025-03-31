Sets company first-month sales record by combining the series' appeal with new elements

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that worldwide sales of Monster Hunter Wilds, released on February 28, 2025, surpassed 10 million units.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250331348660/en/

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Logo

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the Monster Hunter series and is set in a dynamically changing world that is in one moment a severe wilderness, swarming with packs of attacking monsters, and in the next transforms into a rich natural environment teeming with life. The title features grand, beautiful visual depictions made possible by the RE ENGINE, Capcom's proprietary game development engine, and crossplay, allowing players to enjoy the game together regardless of their game platform.

The title provides an environment where a wider range of players can enjoy the game together with the introduction of crossplay, a first for the series, and a simultaneous release on Playstation®5 system, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Additionally, the introduction of the new Focus Mode mechanic and the implementation of seamless movement between settlements and ecosystems have provided an even more immersive gaming experience, while the fusion of numerous new elements with Monster Hunter's appeal has generated significant excitement, all of which led to the company first-month sales record of over 10 million units sold. Additionally, the first free Title Update is scheduled for April 4th, which will add a fan-favorite monster as well as the Grand Hub, a new in-game settlement where players can gather and communicate with each other. Going forward, Capcom plans to continue to release updates that will delight players, such as the second Title Update which is scheduled for release in the summer.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Monster Hunter series:

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends, growing into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 108 million units (as of December 31, 2024).

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250331348660/en/

Contacts:

Capcom Public Relations Investor Relations Section

+81-6-6920-3623