

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) -



For the full year, CAPCOM Co., Ltd. (CCOEY, 9697.T) has reaffirmed its guidance for the full year.



The company continues to expect earnings of JPY 51 billion, up 5.3% from last year. Earnings per share are still anticipated to be JPY 121.93 per share. It still anticipates sales of JPY190 billion, up 12% from the previous year.



For the full year, CAPCOM still plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 40 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 40 per share.



9-month results:



Capcom announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY38.885 billion, or JPY92.96 per share. This compares with JPY23.066 billion, or JPY55.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 29.8% to JPY115.315 billion from JPY88.853 billion last year.



Capcom Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY38.885 Bln. vs. JPY23.066 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY92.96 vs. JPY55.15 last year. -Revenue: JPY115.315 Bln vs. JPY88.853 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 121.93 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 190.000 B



