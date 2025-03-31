WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis Inc (CRIS) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$9.618 millionThe company's earnings totaled -$9.618 million, or -$1.25 per share. This compares with -$11.712 million, or -$2.03 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 24.1% to $3.345 million from $2.696 million last year.Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$9.618 Mln. vs. -$11.712 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.25 vs. -$2.03 last year. -Revenue: $3.345 Mln vs. $2.696 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX