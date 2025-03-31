Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco Capital Recognized as a Best Company in Monitor Daily 2025 for Financial Innovation

News Summary:

This prestigious recognition underscores Cisco's pioneering approach to payment solutions, sustainability initiatives and financial flexibility for businesses.

Cisco Capital creates transformative financial solutions tailored to modern business needs.

The recognition reaffirms Cisco's role as a leader in flexible financing and a key enabler of digital transformation.

Cisco Capital, a global leader in financial innovation and technology lifecycle solutions, has been named Best Company for Financial Innovation in Monitor Daily 2025, a prestigious recognition that underscores its pioneering approach to payment solutions, sustainability initiatives, and financial flexibility for businesses worldwide.?

"For nearly three decades, Cisco Capital has been redefining how businesses invest in technology," said Scott Herren, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Cisco. "This recognition by Monitor Daily is a testament to our relentless commitment to innovation, customer success, and enabling businesses to scale and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world."?

Driving Innovation and Empowering Businesses?

Cisco Capital has been at the forefront of financial product innovation, helping businesses access the latest Cisco technology with flexible financing models designed to optimize cash flow and drive growth. By anticipating industry challenges and crafting forward-thinking solutions, Cisco Capital continues to reshape financial strategies for organizations worldwide.?

"As the captive financing business within Cisco, our mission is to empower businesses with financial solutions that fuel growth, transformation, and sustainability," said Nick Small, President, Cisco Capital. "Being recognized as Monitor Daily's Best Company for 2025 validates our dedication to delivering cutting-edge, flexible, and sustainable payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners."?

Innovative Solutions That Make a Difference?

Cisco Capital's recognition is fueled by its ability to create transformative financial solutions tailored to modern business needs, including:?

Cisco Choice Pay with AI Infrastructure - A hardware-as-a-subscription model providing businesses with cost-effective access to Cisco's latest AI infrastructure.?

Cisco Green Pay - A sustainability-driven payment program promoting circular IT practices and helping businesses achieve their ESG goals.?

Cisco Lifecycle Pay with Trade-In Incentive - A program allowing customers to seamlessly upgrade technology with up to a 10% replacement incentive on legacy equipment.?

HBCU 0% Financing - A dedicated initiative supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities by providing 0% interest financing and deferred payment options for essential technology investments.?

Commitment to Sustainability and Financial Flexibility?

Beyond financial innovation, Cisco Capital is a pioneer in integrating sustainability into financing. Through Cisco Refresh, the company promotes the circular economy by offering fully warrantied, remanufactured Cisco technology-delivering cost-effective, eco-conscious alternatives to businesses.?

Additionally, Cisco Capital's strategic Cisco Green Pay solution enables customers to support circularity and access innovative sustainable technology. In fact, Cisco Green Pay won "Best Impact Finance Solution" at the 2023 Sustainable Finance Awards Summit in Paris.

Shaping the Future of IT Financing?

As businesses navigate rapid technological change, Cisco Capital remains committed to aligning IT investments with business objectives through agile, customer-centric financial solutions. Being recognized as a Monitor Daily Best Company for 2025 reaffirms Cisco Capital's role as a leader in flexible financing and a key enabler of digital transformation.?

About Cisco???

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience.? With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on?The Newsroom?and follow us on X at?@Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at?http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About Cisco Capital

Cisco Capital enables business outcomes for customers and partners through payment and lifecycle management solutions in more than 100 countries. We make the digital future accessible to everyone. For more information, please visit cisco.com/go/paymentsolutions.

